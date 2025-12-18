ABC Airing ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Sound of Music’ for the Week of Christmas — Here’s When and How to Watch

Unwrap a couple of holiday classics with ABC this Christmas season!

The network is airing holiday favorites The Sound of Music and Home Alone during the week leading up to Christmas, bringing the beloved family watches to a television near you.

The Sound of Music airs Sunday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 11 p.m. ET, bringing the Oscar-winning film home for the holidays in honor of its 60th anniversary. The Sound of Music stars Julie Andrews as Maria in the heartwarming true story of a governess’ time with seven children in the home of a widowed naval captain (Christopher Plummer) as she brings a new love of life and music into their lives.

Julie Andrews performs a musical number in the movie “The Sound Of Music” directed by Robert Wise, 1965. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The soundtrack to the film, which includes Rodgers & Hammerstein songs “Edelweiss,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “The Sound of Music,” was named the second greatest album of all time by Billboard back in 2015.

A more modern holiday classic, 1990’s Home Alone, will air on ABC from 8 to 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 24. When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind as his family rushes off on a Christmas vacation, he gets busy living his best life — until two bumbling burglars force him to go into home defense mode.

macaulay culkin as kevin mcallister in ‘home alone’ (photo credit: 20th Century Fox)

The film, which also stars Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, and Catherine O’Hara, was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards after its release, and in 2023, was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

The following day, ABC turns its attention to Christmas Day NBA specials at 12 p.m. ET, but not before broadcasting the 40th Anniversary Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT/5 a.m. MT/5 a.m. PT. (The parade will be available to stream at 11:00 a.m. ET on Disney+, Hulu, and the Disney YouTube channel through January 4, 2026.)

The Emmy Award-winning annual celebration returns to Christmas morning with magical star-studded performances from Gwen Stefani, Coco Jones, Iam Tongi, Lady A, Nicole Scherzinger, Mariah the Scientist, and Bebe Rexha from iconic Disney locations.