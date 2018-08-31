‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Release Date Revealed

A Quiet Place was one of the biggest surprise hits of 2018, and now a release date for the sci-fi/horror film’s sequel has been announced.

According to The Wrap, the as-yet-untitled movie will be released on May 15, 2020, though no other details have been revealed at this time.

John Krasinski co-wrote, co-starred in, and directed the first film, but it is not known if he will return to work on the story or direct the sequel at this time.

Additionally, his real-life wife Emily Blunt co-starred in the film with him, along with Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Cade Woodward who played their children.

When A Quiet Place was released it took the world by silent storm, nabbing the number one spot at the box office for three weeks in a row and raking in more than $330 million on a budget of less than $22 million.

In a April 2018 article for Empire, Krasinski wrote about how the film came to be and what the path to making it was like.

“A Quiet Place first came to me as a spec script that the producers Drew Form and Brad Fuller had with Paramount,” he revealed. “We were prepping for [TV series] Jack Ryan and Drew said to me, ‘Hey, quick question. Would you ever do a genre movie?’ ‘You mean like a horror movie?’ I asked. ‘I can’t watch horror movies, I’m way too scared. But yeah, maybe I could act in one if it was a cool idea.’ “

“So then he pitched me the one-liner — a family who can’t make a sound… or terrible things happen,” Krasinski added, saying he “was immediately hooked.”

“At the time, we had just had our second daughter, Violet. So Emily and I were actually living through the terrifying first days of new parenthood,” the actor/director continued. “I was already an open nerve of emotions and fears — so as I read through the spec script I couldn’t help but obsess over the idea that this story could be so much more than just a scary movie.”

“It could actually be one of the best metaphors for parenthood ever: ‘What would you REALLY do for your kids?’ I immediately started writing down pages and pages of ideas. Those ideas quickly turned into scenes and I suddenly found myself rushing down the stairs to enlist my secret weapon: my wife,” Krasinski confessed. “I’ll never forget Emily sitting on the couch, watching me bounce all over the living room as I pitched her one new scene after the next. I may or may not have been out of breath as I finally finished (definitely out of breath) and looked up to her. And then? Silence.”

“I remember Emily just looking back at me with the most curious look on her face. (‘Oh God, she hated it.’) Then suddenly — after a brilliantly delivered stage pause, btw — she finally said, ‘You need to direct this.’ By the time I called the producers back only 48 hours later, I was indeed agreeing to be in the movie… if they would let me rewrite it… and direct.”

At this time, Krasinski does not appear to have commented on the news of a sequel to A Quiet Place, but it may only be a matter of time before he divulges if his will be involved or not.