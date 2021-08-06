'A Quiet Place: Part II' Star Millicent Simmonds Speaks out on Speculation Surrounding Third Movie

✖

A Quiet Place: Part II star Millicent Simmonds has spoken out about the speculation surrounding the plans for a third movie in the series. The new film was released in theaters earlier this year, and soon had fans wondering about the chances of another. In May, series star Emily Blunt stated that John Krasinski, her real-life husband who wrote directed, and co-stars in the first two films, has an idea for a possible third Quiet Place movie. Now, their on-screen daughter, 18-year-old Simmonds, has addressed how

"I’m definitely optimistic and looking forward to a potential trilogy because I’m curious about what will happen for the family," Simmonds told Us Weekly exclusively. "But if I’m being honest, I personally have no idea what will happen on the third. I’m not sure whether or not they will focus on another family’s journey or another community’s journey, whether it will be set in a different time and space. There’s so many opportunities, there’s so many potential story lines that they could focus in on, but I don’t have any information about that at this time."

In the Quiet Place films, Simmonds plays Regan, daughter of Blunt and Krasinski. One of the unique aspects of the films is that Regan is deaf and silence is often used to better capture her perspective, as she and her family hide from vicious alien creatures that have hyper-sensitive hearing. Recently, Pop Culture.com spoke with the film's sound editors, Erik Aadahl and Ethan Van der Ryn, both of whom have worked on A Quiet Place Parts I and II.

"There's a lot of quiet in the film and the only true silence in the film is when Regan...has her cochlear implant turned off," Aadahl shared about their approach to utilizing silence as a way of helping the audience see Reagan's perspective more accurately. "It's many different shades of quiet down to pure digital silence." A Quiet Place Part II is available to own on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD. It is also available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers of the new streaming service, which offers a free trial subscription to new members.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.