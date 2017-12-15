‘A Christmas Story’ Star Reveals How Much He Still Makes off Holiday Classic

A Christmas Story remains one of the most beloved holiday films of all-time and one of the actors from the movies has recently revealed how much money he still makes off of it.

In a new interview, Zack Ward who played the bully Scut Farkus was asked about his royalty checks from the film.

“You’re going to be so disappointed,” the 47-year-old told Page Six. “It’s basically about $1,800 every two years … and it comes in Canadian money because we shot in Canada.”

The actor, who was just 13 years old when he shot the film told Page Six that all of his A Christmas Story royalty checks get put into an account for his mother, in the event she ever needs the money.

He also reveled that to this day he gets stopped on the street by fans who recognize him from the film.

“So many people come up to me and are like, ‘You got your ass kicked by Ralphie,’ and it makes them so happy,” Ward said. “I think they’re connecting to themselves as that little kid who had a bully and when they saw Scut Farkus get beaten up, they were just like, ‘Yeah!’ They greet me with a lot of love. It’s usually very kind.”

Ward also joked that he gets lots of free beer and hugs from fans.

“It’s incredible to be a part of something that is lightning in a bottle like that,” the actor added.

The former raccoon-skin-cap wearing bully doesn’t do as much acting these days (although he did guest star on American Horror Story recently), but rather is more focused on his work with All Sports Market and Global Sports Financial Exchange, Inc., which defines itself as a place for people to “buy and sell shares” of their “favorite sports teams in a 24-hour, worldwide marketplace.”

On the whole, Ward seems to be doing really well these days.