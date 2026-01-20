5 Movies Likely to Have the Biggest Box Office Opening Weekend of 2026, According to Current Odds

2026 has some major motion pictures coming to the big screen, with plenty of familiar names popping up.

America’s favorite franchises return to theaters once again, along with one major movie event from one of the world’s biggest directors. Prediction odds market Polymarket already has their picks up for which movie will have the biggest opening weekend of 2026.

5. Dune: Messiah (2%)

The story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) finally comes to an end. The strange sci-fi series, based on Frank Herbert’s legendary novels, has been a box office sensation for Warner Bros. thanks to strong performances from Chalamet and Zendaya alongside uniquely breathtaking visuals from director Denis Villeneuve.

4. (TIE) The Odyssey, The Mandalorian and Grogu (3%)

Two very different films are currently tied for the fourth spot. The twelfth Star Wars film this century, The Mandalorian and Grogu—which is a continuation of one of 16 Star Wars television shows—seems to be testing audience loyalty to one of the most used IPs in Hollywood. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey seems to be bringing back the swords-and-sandals type of historical epic that hasn’t been seen in such a major fashion since Gladiator released in 2000. Bet against Nolan at your peril; his last film, the biographical war film Oppenheimer, grossed $975 million worldwide.

3. Toy Story 5 (8%)

Will audiences love Toy Story 5 as much as the other films? It’s a tossup. Given that both the third and the fourth were advertised to be the final film in the series, there’s a chance audiences tire of being teased. Plus, this is the first Toy Story without the involvement of John Lassiter, who was responsible for all four other films. But it’s Buzz, Woody, and Jessie back at it again, which surely will lead to plenty of profit for Disney.

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The first in a new Spider-Man trilogy, Brand New Day is sure to make bank given that it stars the world’s most popular superhero. Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker, who—in case you forgot—erased himself from the universe’s memory at the end of 2021’s No Way Home, so the new trilogy will focus on Spider-Man fighting street level crime in New York while trying to remind his friends who he is.

1. Avengers: Doomsday

Was there ever any doubt? While the MCU isn’t the money printer it used to be, the return of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. to the Avengers films will surely stoke record profits for Disney. This team-up will finally see the X-Men and the Fantastic Four join the ensemble, just like fans have wanted for years, as they team up to fight the devious villain Doctor Doom.