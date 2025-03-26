4 Best Movies Starz Just Added for March 2025

It’s not all Power and Outlander on Starz. The studio secretly has one of the best movie streaming libraries, with parent company Lionsgate pushing all of their titles onto the network as well as a first-run agreement with Universal Studios.

Here are four of the best movies Starz added to the service this month.

Inglorious Basterds

Don’t you just love seeing Nazis get brutally massacred on screen? Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 alt-history war film has a group of Jewish soldiers storm Nazi Germany and tear through Hitler’s regime. It’s funny, it’s slick, and it’s extremely entertaining.

Talk to Me

This 2022 horror film is yet another “elevated horror” flick about experiencing grief, but some fantastic acting and impressive practical effects separate this one from its peers. High school student Mia is struggling with the second anniversary of her mother’s death when she attends a party featuring a mysterious disembodied hand. The hand grants the wielder the ability to talk to the dead, but can only be used for 90 seconds, lest the spirits take over the person’s body. Talk to Me was well-received, and became A24’s highest-grossing horror film.

42

With MLB Opening Day right around the corner, why not watch one of the best baseball movies around? Chadwick Boseman plays Jackie Robinson, the first Black player in Major League Baseball. Until 1945, racism and Jim Crow laws ensured that MLB would only field white players, instead sending Black players to a segregated Negro League. Robinson changed all that and went on to become one of the greatest players of all time—to this day, his number #42 is still retired by all thirty MLB teams.

Billy Madison

Happy Gilmore 2 is right around the corner, so it’s a great time to revisit one of the Sandman’s best movies. Billy Madison stars Adam Sandler as a spoiled, stupid, immature 27-year-old who is the heir to a Fortune 500 company. To prove his worthiness, his father makes him repeat grades 1-12. Hilarity ensues.