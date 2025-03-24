4 Best Movies Criterion Channel Just Added for March 2025

The Criterion Channel is the best streaming service around for any self-respecting film buff, with thousands of classic and contemporary films you’ll never find on any of the other streaming services.

Since they add so many films every month, it can be hard to pick out what’s worth your time. Here are four of the best movies added to the Criterion Channel in March.

Collateral

Michael Mann’s films always make viewers feel like they’ve just taken a shot of adrenaline, whether it’s an action movie, a historical biopic, or a taut legal drama. Criterion is adding almost all of his films to the service for March, including Thief, Manhunter, The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, The Insider, and Ali… but his crown jewel is Collateral, the thriller starring Tom Cruise as an ice-cold hitman and Jamie Foxx as the cab driver who gets inadvertently wrapped up in Cruise’s nefarious schemes. Watching this movie will make you wish that Mission: Impossible would hurry up and end so that Cruise can play more villain roles.

Ed Wood

One of the funniest films of all time, this comedy-drama biopic chronicles the life of cult filmmaker Ed Wood, who was posthumously named as the “Worst Director of All Time” and later became recognized for his contributions to the film industry, as he struggles to make a name for himself in Hollywood. Filmed by Tim Burton with an all-star cast of Johnny Depp, Bill Murray, Patricia Arquette and Sarah Jessica Parker, Ed Wood is a film that everyone should see at least once.

The Trial

If you’re going to make a Franz Kafka adaptation, the man behind the camera better be someone like Orson Welles. Anthony Perkins (of Psycho fame) stars in this visually insane thriller about a man accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Welles famously called it “the best film I have ever made” immediately after completing it. ‘Nuff said.

Burning

Lee Chang-dong’s 2018 psychological thriller Burning is based on a short story from legendary author Haruki Murakami, and stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as a mysterious man named Ben who meets two childhood friends named Jong-su and Hae-mi. Jong-su becomes suspicious of Ben, and grows to believe Hae-mi’s life is in danger. To say anything else would spoil the fun, but just know it was voted as the best Korean film of all time in 2022, beating out classics like Parasite and Oldboy.