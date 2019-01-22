Oscar Nominations 2018: See the Full List

The 91st Oscar nominations were announced in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani revealing the nominations in 24 categories for the year’s best films.
Starting at 8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were revealed in categories including Supporting Actor and Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.
The rest of the nominations will be read at 8:30 a.m. ET after a quick break. The last categories to be announced will be Best Picture as well as Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design.
You can watch a live stream of the nomination ceremony on the Oscars’ website, as well as Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media pages. Local stations and Good Morning America will also air it.
The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. As is widely reported, the awards ceremony is so far host-free.
Here is the list of 2019 nominations. Be sure to refresh this page as the categories are updated and filled in.
2019 Oscar Nominations
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Amy Adams – Vice
Maria de Tavira – Roma
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Costume Design:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Film Editing:
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Original Score:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Animated Short Film:
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film:
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Sound Editing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing:
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Picture:
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role:
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Glenn Close – The Wife
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role:
Christian Bale – Vice
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Animated Feature Film:
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Cinematography:
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Directing:
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Adam McKay – Vice
Documentary Feature:
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject:
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Foreign Language Film:
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Visual Effects:
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Adapted Screenplay:
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay:
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Original Song:
“All the Stars” – Black Panther
“I’ll Fight” – RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow” – A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – Ballad of
Buster Scruggs
Production Design:
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma