Oscar Nominations 2018: See the Full List

The 91st Oscar nominations were announced in a presentation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with Tracee Ellis Ross and Kumail Nanjiani revealing the nominations in 24 categories for the year’s best films.

Starting at 8:20 a.m. ET, nominees were revealed in categories including Supporting Actor and Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

The rest of the nominations will be read at 8:30 a.m. ET after a quick break. The last categories to be announced will be Best Picture as well as Best Actor and Actress in a Leading Role, Animated Feature Film, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary Feature Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song and Production Design.

You can watch a live stream of the nomination ceremony on the Oscars’ website, as well as Oscars.org and the Academy’s social media pages. Local stations and Good Morning America will also air it.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland on Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC. As is widely reported, the awards ceremony is so far host-free.

Here is the list of 2019 nominations. Be sure to refresh this page as the categories are updated and filled in.

2019 Oscar Nominations

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams – Vice

Maria de Tavira – Roma

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Costume Design:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Film Editing:

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Original Score:

Black Panther



BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Animated Short Film:

Animal Behavior



Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Live Action Short Film:

Detainment



Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Sound Editing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing:

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Best Picture:

Black Panther



BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Actress in a Leading Role:

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Glenn Close – The Wife

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate



Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody



Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Animated Feature Film:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs



Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Cinematography:

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Directing:

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War



Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Adam McKay – Vice

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Documentary Feature:

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject:

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Foreign Language Film:

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Makeup and Hairstyling:

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Visual Effects:

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Adapted Screenplay:

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs



BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

2019 Oscar Nominations (Continued)

Original Screenplay:

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Original Song:

“All the Stars” – Black Panther

“I’ll Fight” – RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow” – A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” – Ballad of

Buster Scruggs

Production Design:

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma