Everyone knows that with the good must come the bad. Balance is an important aspect to the universe, and that’s no exception for movies, which is why now felt like the right time to discuss the 10 Worst Movies of 2017.

If you somehow managed to avoid any of the movies on this list, then count your lucky stars. But let us be your guide and trust us when we say — if you cherish your free time, stay far away from these films.

10. ‘Rings’

If you have any love for Ringu, or even the Americanized remake, The Ring, then you will avoid this tepid, unscary attempt at a reboot at all costs. Which was really a shame because enough time has passed that this franchise deserved a solid sequel, but it wasn’t meant to be.

9. ‘The Snowman’

Who would have thought Michael Fassbender could star in a bad movie? But it happened. To be fair to Mike, it’s not his fault at all. In fact – It’s clear there might be a good movie somewhere in The Snowman, but it’s like the editor accidentally dropped all of the film footage on the floor, and then had no clue what order to put it back in.

8. ‘Snatched’

After a 15 year hiatus from the big screen, Goldie Hawn deserved better than Snatched. She’s still as adorable as ever, so how could this movie have been better? Well, replacing Amy Schumer with Kate Hudson would have been a good place to start.

7. ‘The Great Wall’

Coming in at No. 7 is The Great Wall. Matt Damon’s a likable guy, and more often than not, puts out really good movies like The Departed or The Martian… so it’s with a heavy heart that we have to tell you that this movie is not good or memorable in any way. In fact, it’s rather boring for a movie about killing Chinese monsters.

6. ‘Chips’

No. 6 is Chips. Once again, the trend of usually reliable actors being stuck in a really bad movie continues. There’s been quite a bit of success turning old TV shows into movies by way of making fun of the very TV shows they’re relaunching (See: The Brady Bunch Movie). But Chips falls flat on every level. If you want to watch a funny movie based on an old TV show, avoid this and go watch 21 Jump Street again.

5. ‘Baywatch’

At No. 5 is Baywatch. Remember what we just wrote about Chips? Ditto here – Double down and this time, watch 22 Jump Street instead. How bad is Baywatch? If The Rock decides to run for president, this will probably be the skeleton in his closet.

4. ‘The Dark Tower’

The Dark Tower might be the most disappointing movie on this list because it was so ripe with potential. After how well received Stephen King’s IT was, it looked as though his books were on a second wind of getting some solid adaptations. Alas, it wasn’t to be. Physically watching Stephen King sit down and write a Dark Tower book would have made for a better movie than this.

3. ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, ladies, but Fifty Shades Darker is a flat out bad movie with a stupid story and awful dialogue. The subtitle of this movie should be called “softcore with a budget” because it’s a late night Cinemax movie, at best.

2. ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’

Transformers: The Last Knight. There’s really no explanation necessary here, right? We can all agree that it’s just not good? When you cast Sir Anthony Hopkins in a role and can’t utilize him properly, maybe it’s time to call it a day.

1. ‘The Emoji Movie’

And the worst movie of 2017 belongs to The Emoji Movie. This might go down in history as, not only the worst kid’s movie ever, but also the most blatant attempt at a cash grab there’s ever been. Literally nobody asked for this movie, and the kids’ it’s aimed at are too young to text, so they don’t even use emojis you bunch of stupids. Plus, let’s not forget – you guys let Patrick Stewart voice the Poop Emoji and for that, you should burn in cinema hell.