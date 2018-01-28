10 Super Bowl Movie Trailers We Hope to See

Super Bowl LII is just a week away, and there are many of us watching with no interest in the football game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, there are the commercials, specifically the movie trailers, that are of interest to many.

Like last year, there will be several major film trailers unveiled. Deadline reported Saturday that Netflix is “potentially” going to air a trailer for God Particle, the latest Cloverfield sequel. Disney has 30-second and 45-second spots, which will likely show off Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. Disney could also chose to show off trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story, A Wrinkle In Time and The Incredibles 2.

According to Deadline, the studios are spending $5 million for a 30-second spot during the Super Bowl, the same amount as last year. It only cost $2 million to get a 30-second spot for ABC’s Oscars coverage and $500,000 for one during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

Here’s a look at 10 movies we hope to see get trailers during Super Bowl LII. The game kicks off on NBC on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Fifty Shades Freed

With Fifty Shades Freed coming out just five days after the Super Bowl, Universal Studios will probably want to showcase the new release on its corporate sibling, NBC. We would not expect to see a whole new trailer, but more scenes from the film would be exciting. A trailer was already released earlier this month.

While the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise has not been critically acclaimed, the R-rated movies have been cash cows. The 2015 original took in $571 million worldwide and still holds the record for the third-biggest February opening behind Deadpool (2016) and The Passion of the Christ (2004). Interest in the E.L. James novels waned by the time Fifty Shades Darker came out in February 2017, with it earning $381.1 million worldwide. The sequels were made at the same time, which helped Universal finish the trilogy off quickly.

The series stars Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele. In Freed, their lives as a married couple are in danger when their pasts catch up with them.

Freed opens on Feb. 9.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

We definitely know a new trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is coming. Universal is not going to skip an opportunity to show off the new film.

The first trailer was released in December and already has 46 million views on YouTube. It revealed much about the plot, which sees Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) enlisting Owen (Chris Pratt) to save the dinosaurs from going extinct again. Certainly, this all sounds silly, but the whole franchise — which hinges of the idea of bringing dinosaurs back to life thanks to the DNA inside prehistoric mosquitoes drozen inside amber — is silly.

Fallen Kingdom, which was directed by J.A. Boyana, hits theaters on June 22.

A Quiet Place

One of Paramount’s next big releases is A Quiet Place, a Michael Bay-produced horror film starring real-life married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Krasinski, who is still trying to shake off the loveable Jim Halpert image he cultivated from The Office, also directed.

Krasinski also wrote the film with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It is about a family who survives on a farm by avoiding making sounds. If they make any sound, some mysterious danger will come after them.

The film opens on April 6.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Paramount’s big blockbuster for this summer is Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The publicity machine for the film started this week, with the studio confirming the title and releasing a brief synopsis. They even got Tom Cruise to join Instagram!

The new movie “finds Ethan Hunt and his IMF team along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong.” The rest of the cast includes Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Sian Brooke, Frederick Schmidt and Angela Bassett. Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the previous film in the series, also directed the new movie.

During filming, Cruise broke his ankle. Production was stopped for six weeks, but Paramount still intends to release the movie on July 27.

Skyscraper

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is the most popular movie star on the planet today. Between making and promoting three movies and starring in HBO’s Ballers, he found time to make Skyscraper.

The movie co-stars Neve Campbell, Pablo Shreiber and Chin Han. It is reportedly set in Hong Kong, and finds Johnson as a former hostage negotiator working on safety checks for skyscrapers. When a fire happens, Johnson has to clear his name and save his family.

Skyscraper was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, the filmmaker behind Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, We’re The Millers, Easy A and Johnson’s Central Intelligence. The movie opens on July 13.

Ocean’s 8

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is not planning on advertising during the Super Bowl. However, that cannot stop us from hoping that they have a last second change of heart and show us a new trailer for Ocean’s 8.

The studio released a trailer in December. The film is an all-female spin-off starring Sandra Bullock as Danny Ocean’s estranged sister. Cate Blanchett plays her friend and they attempt to pull of another “perfect” heist. The cast also includes Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Damian Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna. Gary Ross (The Hunger Games) directed the film.

Ocean’s 8 opens June 8.

Sicario 2: Soldado

Unfortunately, Sony is also reportedly sitting out the Super Bowl. That is a shame, since it would be a very cool opportunity to see more footage from Sicario 2: Soldado.

The new film will feature Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro as the same characters they played in Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed 2015 film. Villeneuve and original Sicario star Emily Blunt did not return, but writer Taylor Sheridan did. Stegano Sollima (Gomorrah) directed.

Soldado opens on June 29.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! is another movie Universal could promote during the Super Bowl. The movie includes most of the main cast from the original, including Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Colin Firth and Julie Walters.

Universal released the trailer in December, and it appears to hint at the death of Streep’s Donna. Another trailer also did not include Donna, so we still have no idea if she is alive in the sequel.

The original film, which was based on the hit Broadway musical with ABBA songs, made $609.8 million worldwide.

Here We Go Again! opens on July 20.

The Equalizer 2

This is another Sony film, so chances of there being a trailer are slim. We still have not seen any footage from the film, but it is still scheduled for August.

In the new film, Denzel Washington once again plays Robert McCall. Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo are also returning. Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) joins the cast in a new role.

Deadline reported in September that Sony first planned on releasing the film in September 2018. The movie was then moved up to Aug. 10, 2018. It was later moved up another week to Aug. 3, so it will go up against Fox’s Predator movie.

Fox is another studio sitting out the Super Bowl this year.

Scarface

This is one we will likely not see, unless some miracle happens. Universal has been trying to re-make Scarface for a second time for years, but the project has never gelled together. According to Box Office Mojo, Universal planted a flag for an Aug. 10, 2018 release date for the film.

The film has gone through numerous directors. The Equalizer 2‘s Antoine Fuqua left in January 2017, just as Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) was cast as the new Tony Montana. David Ayer (Suicide Squad, Bright) then emerged as a possibility, but he left in July. Since then, there has been no word on a replacement.

At this point, it might be better to see Universal drop the project. But it would be cool to see a trailer for something out of nowhere.