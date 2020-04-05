'Ten Commandments': Fans Find Comfort in Classic Film's Annual Airing Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

By Daniel S. Levine

Passover and Easter are coming up, and ABC did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop it from following its annual tradition to air The Ten Commandments. Viewers have been happy to see the movie, which takes four hours to air thanks to commercials, during the crisis. It has helped many take their minds off the situation for just a little bit.

The Ten Commandments is Cecil B. DeMille's film version of the story of Passover, which begins Wednesday night and lasts through April 16. Although the film will celebrate its 64th anniversary later this year, it has remained a part of the popular lexicon because at least one major network has been airing it during the Passover and Easter season every year since 1973. The film also remains one of the biggest box office hits in movie history, grossing $122.7 million upon its initial release. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $1.15 billion in 2019 dollars.

The film features Charlton Heston as Moses, who was raised as the brother of the Egyptian Prince Rameses before learning he was really born to a Jewish family. After learning his true origin, he ran from Egypt until he heard the voice of God from the Burning Bush and returned to Egypt to free the Hebrews. Rameses, now Pharoah, refused until God sent the 10 plagues upon Egypt. After freeing the Hebrews, Rameses chased them to the shores of the Red Sea. God parted the Red Sea, allowing the Hebrews to escape. During the Exodus, Moses was given the Ten Commandments from God.

'A CLASSIC!'

The Ten Commandments, which DeMille previously filmed in 1923, is a star-studded movie with major actors filling out nearly every role. Aside from Heston, the movie stars Yul Brynner as Rameses, Anne Baxter as Nefretiri, Edward G. Robinson as Dathan, Yvonne De Carlo as Sephora, Debra Paget as Lilia, John Derek as Joshua, Nina Foch as Bithiah and Vincent Price as Baka.

Parting the Red Sea

Although the film was a critical and commercial hit, the movie only won an Oscar for Best Special Effects. It was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Color Cinematography, Best Color Art Direction - Set Direction, Best Color Costume Design, Best Sound Recording and Best Film Editing.

'One of My Favorite Movies to Watch Every Year'

Sadly, The Ten Commandments is not available to stream with a subscription to Netlfix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. It is available to rent on Amazon for $3.99 and buy for $9.99. Paramount has kept the film in print on DVD and Blu-ray, so you can order physical copies as well.

'It's Great!'

"Yul Brynner plays one of the coolest villains of all time on The Ten Commandments," one person tweeted.

"Randomly started watching The Ten Commandments with my mom and dammit, it’s great!" one person wrote as an example of how the film brings generations together.

'Watching My Man Yul Brynner in The Ten Commandments is Tradition'

Every year, people fall in love with Yul Brynner's performance. The actor is also known for his stellar performance in The King and I, which earned him an Oscar. His other movie credits include Westworld, The Magnificent Seven and Anastasia (1956).

'Just What I Need'

"Praise the LORD that the annual showing of The Ten Commandments is tonight. This campy ridiculousness is just what I need," one fan wrote

0comments

"Every year, my Dad watched The Ten Commandments and we all complained about being 'forced' to watch it. It's on now and I can't help up laugh, smile and watch. I'm sure he's watching it in heaven," another wrote.

Photo credit: LMPC via Getty Images

Start the Conversation

of