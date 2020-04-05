'Ten Commandments': Fans Find Comfort in Classic Film's Annual Airing Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Passover and Easter are coming up, and ABC did not let the coronavirus pandemic stop it from following its annual tradition to air The Ten Commandments. Viewers have been happy to see the movie, which takes four hours to air thanks to commercials, during the crisis. It has helped many take their minds off the situation for just a little bit.

The Ten Commandments is Cecil B. DeMille's film version of the story of Passover, which begins Wednesday night and lasts through April 16. Although the film will celebrate its 64th anniversary later this year, it has remained a part of the popular lexicon because at least one major network has been airing it during the Passover and Easter season every year since 1973. The film also remains one of the biggest box office hits in movie history, grossing $122.7 million upon its initial release. Adjusted for inflation, that's about $1.15 billion in 2019 dollars.

The film features Charlton Heston as Moses, who was raised as the brother of the Egyptian Prince Rameses before learning he was really born to a Jewish family. After learning his true origin, he ran from Egypt until he heard the voice of God from the Burning Bush and returned to Egypt to free the Hebrews. Rameses, now Pharoah, refused until God sent the 10 plagues upon Egypt. After freeing the Hebrews, Rameses chased them to the shores of the Red Sea. God parted the Red Sea, allowing the Hebrews to escape. During the Exodus, Moses was given the Ten Commandments from God.