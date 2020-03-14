'Fast and Furious' Fans Are Still Floored That 'F9' Is Delayed an Entire Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The recent news about the latest addition to the Fast and the Furious franchise, F9, has hit many fans hard. On Thursday, it was reported that F9 would be postponed by nearly a year because of the ongoing crisis surrounding the coronavirus. In a statement posted to Facebook, those behind the film wrote that they could "feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga." Because of this, they detailed that this was a "tough" decision, but that it was made with the safety of everyone involved in the movie in mind.

"We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2," their statement read. "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We'll see you next spring. Much love, Your Fast Family."

As a result of this news, Fast and the Furious fans have taken to social media to express their feelings about F9's new release date, and they certainly did not hold back what they thought about the matter.