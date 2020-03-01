'Fast & Furious 9' Reportedly Casts Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller reportedly has a role in the upcoming Fast and Furious 9. The next installment in the massive action franchise — called simply F9 — features several newcomers who look right at home in the blockbuster genre. Stiller, on the other hand, raises a few eyebrows.

Stiller will begin shooting scenes for F9 soon, according to a report by Page Six. The outlet learned from sources close to the production that Stiller is involved, though his role remains a mystery.

In all likelihood, Stiller's role will be relatively small, especially if he is just filming it now. F9 officially wrapped principal photography back in November, and the movie is due out in May. It could be that Stiller's parts were added in re-shoots, or else the source miscommunicated the timing to the outlet.

There has been no official confirmation about Stiller's involvement in F9, but given all the other big casting news around the film it would make sense. The movie is going all out, bringing in new actors to play huge roles and reviving older characters as well.

For one, F9 will see the return of the snack-crazed street racer known as Han, played by Sung Kang. Fans have been calling on the franchise to do "justice" to Han's character for years now, ever since his first appearance in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Exactly how he will be brought back into the fold, however, remains a mystery.

Meanwhile, John Cena is joining the franchise as well, and according to the trailers he is playing the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dom Torretto. With this franchise's heavy focus on "family," the introduction of a villainous brother is sure to muddy the waters a bit.

While Cena's character is portrayed as the antagonist in the trailer, Cena himself claims that he is not a bad guy overall. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in January, he said that fans might find something redeemable about his character, as with so many other rivals in the Fast and Furious franchise.

"We'll leave it for the audience, we'll leave it for the Fast family around the world to decide who's bad and who's good," Cena said. "Keep in mind, the trailer shows just enough for you to have a ton of questions — and me not to be able to answer any of them!"



F9, or Fast & Furious 9, hits theaters on May 22 in the U.S.