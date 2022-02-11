Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Taylor Swift Fan in Your Life

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning the gifts for the people in your life. It’s Taylor Swift‘s world and we’re just living in it at this point, so it’s safe to assume that you have a few Swifties in your life. While it’s safe to assume that they’ve probably collected all of her albums and maybe even some tour merch, too, you still have some options for gifts that will put them in a 1989 state of mind.

Swifties are known for their devotion and investigative skills, so it’s safe to assume that they know a lot about Taylor’s life, love, and everything else. Being a Taylor fan is more than just a state of mind, it’s a lifestyle. Taylor is a tastemaker, so keep scrolling for a few Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her biggest fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pavé Snake Huggie Hoop Earrings from Baublebar

If your Swiftie is embracing their reputation era, snake motifs are the goal and these earrings couldn’t be more on point. Available at Nordstrom for $42.00, these crystal and gold plated earrings bring attitude and style. While Taylor is all about romance, she also isn’t afraid of a little bad blood, and these earrings are the perfect blend of glam and cutting edge.

Plush Pet Bed for Cats

Taylor is the proud cat mom to Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin, so there’s a pretty good chance your Swiftie has a favorite feline, too. The best way to get on a cat person’s good side is to reward their furry friends as well, so this Valentine’s Day plan ahead with some cat gear. This fluffy bed is available from Walmart for $18.95, and it is sure to leave their cat cozy and your Swiftie charmed.

Women’s Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

With folklore and evermore, Taylor basically reignited the cottagecore trend, and that means the name of the game is comfort. There are few things better than wrapping up in a cozy sweater and sipping on a cup of tea, so you should definitely add to your Swiftie’s collection of knitted goods. This cardigan is available from L.L. Bean for $109.00, and this fisherman style design and cotton fabric make it an item for multiple seasons and especially perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf

The 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” reignited interest in whatever happened to that troublesome scarf, and while things may not have ended well for Taylor and Jake Gyllenhaal, you still have a shot at romance this Valentine’s Day. This scarf Is available from Nordstrom for $99.00, and it’s vibrant color and soft blend of wool and cashmere make it the perfect gift to brighten the gloominess of February.

Nordic Ware Bundt Duet Pan

Taylor is known for her chai spice sugar cookies, so this Valentine’s Day, get your favorite Swiftie the tools they need to whip up their next sweet treat. If you’re looking for a gift that’s a little outside the box, this beautiful Bundt pan promises that greatness will emerge from your oven. Available from Kohl’s for $39.99, this pan has a PFOA-free nonstick coating that ensures a beautiful cake every time.

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Taylor may have kissed a few frogs to get there, but she seems to have found a loving and stable relationship with Joe Alwyn. The British actor is slated to star in Hulu’s upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations With Friends, so get your favorite Swiftie a copy of the novel this Valentine’s Day to get ahead of the curve. Available from Amazon for $13.99, this book digs into the intricacies of love and growing up most like Taylor’s best songs, so your Swift fan is sure to love the eloquent prose that fills every page.

Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil by NARS

While her style may evolve with each album, Taylor’s dedication to red lipstick stays the same. If your Swiftie is hoping to add a little va-va-voom to their Valentine’s Day look, you can’t go wrong with Taylor’s favorite brand. Available from Sephora for $27.00, the NARS matt lipstick pencil in Dragon Girl is that “red lip classic thing that you like” to a T.