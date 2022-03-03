These Are The Best Kitchen Gadgets Featured on TikTok You Can Buy Right Now

If you’re a TikTok fan, then you’ve probably picked up dance moves from the social-media app – not to mention an appetite. As you know, the fun in watching cooking videos on TikTok is not just witnessing the creation of delicious dishes, but figuring out how you can create them in your own home. Do you have a toaster that steams? A pair of scissors that cuts pizza? Salad tongs that toss and chop? If the answers are no, then you’re at least a few kitchen gadgets away from whipping up meals like your favorite TikTok stars. Lucky for you, the shopping experts at our sister site CBS Essentials have cooked up something to help you out!

Below is CBS Essentials’ guide to the best TikTok-featured kitchen gadgets that you can buy on Amazon today. Every featured item boasts an average user review rating on the site of four-and-a-half stars or higher. Read on to get the scoop – and to get cooking!

Balmuda The Toaster steam oven

Few have set Kitchen-Tok – that’s TikTok shorthand for kitchen TikTok – posts quite like like Emily Mariko’s. The Bay Area influencer’s cooking videos have been going viral since 2021. Mariko also happens to have her finger on the pulse of the hottest kitchen gadget trends. Her followers took notice when she added a Balmuda toaster to her food prep rotation this year.

The 4.5-star rated kitchen gadget uses steam technology to toast bread. The steaming method is meant to perfectly toast your bread, without sacrificing the bread’s inner moisture and flavor. It features four bread modes including sandwich, artisan, pizza and pastry. The device can also be used as a mini oven that reaches up to 450 degrees.

Balmuda The Toaster steam oven, $299

Longtime Mariko followers may remember that the salmon and rice dish-enthusiast previously used the Breville mini smart oven to heat pastries every weekend. The kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale.

Breville mini smart oven, $158 (regularly $180)

More viral TikTok kitchen gadgets

Dreamfarm “Scizza”

Have you ever heard of pizza scissors? In the words of TikToker [babiesofsteele], “who needs a pizza wheel when you can just cut it?” The TikToker blew commenters’ minds with the “shear” genius idea.

Amazon offers a wide selection of pizza scissors. But don’t get these confused with common kitchen shears. Pizza scissors frequently include some sort of serving component.

This pair of stainless-steel scissors designed to cut pizza is called the “Scizza.” Rated 4.7 stars, it features a unique spatula shoe that acts as a pizza server. Its blades come apart for easy sharpening, and the entire Scizza is dishwasher-safe.

Dreamfarm “Scizza,” $35

Zulay original milk frother

Remember the Dalgona coffee trend of 2020? That may have gone the way of sourdough starters and viral banana bread, but the milk frother used to make it is still a popular buy on Amazon – coffee lovers can’t get enough.

The handheld foam maker is battery-operated. It can whisk milk, coffee, tea, matcha, hot chocolate and more. The Zulay original milk frother comes in a wide variety of colors. It’s also currently on sale.

Zulay original milk frother, $14 after coupon (regularly $19)

Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs

TikToker @Paigeejenna calls these toss-and-chop salad tongs a “game changer.” Her followers agree. One TikTok user even commented that the salad chopper changed their life.

Trudeau toss-and-chop salad tongs feature stainless-steel blades with micro-serrated edges. The salad chopper’s unique tong shape helps to lift and chop greens and vegetables. This game-changing, 4.6-star-rated kitchen gadget is on sale on Amazon right now.

Trudeau toss and chop salad tongs, $19 (regularly $25)

Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler

This insulated tumbler isn’t exactly a gadget, but the kitchen item is popular across the country, thanks to popular TikTok influencer @Tinx.

Tinx (real name Christina Najjar) has said that she owns multiple versions of this tumbler, raving that the Simple Modern product keeps your beverage “the same temperature for 24 hours.”

This sleek-looking water bottle is double-walled and vacuum-insulated. It comes with a straw lid for cold beverages and a flip lid that you can use for hot drinks. The tumbler comes in a variety of colors and patterns and can be ordered up to a size 32-ounce.

Simple Modern classic insulated tumbler, $24





