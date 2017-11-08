The Internet Found All Of Conservative Anchor Tomi Lahren’s Old Tweets, And They Are Graphic

Tomi Lahren, who is Internet famous for her fiery hot takes on political issues, wasn't always a conservative talk show host with millions of Facebook followers. Just a few years ago, the 24-year-old was a student at UNLV and was a total party girl according to her Twitter account.

Over the course of the presidential election process, Lahren was a regular fixture in the media. She was profiled in The New York Times, and even went head-to-head against the Daily Show host Trevor Noah. However, there was a time when she was just like other college girls and had partying, drinking, and possibly hooking up on her mind.

On Monday night, social media users dug into the depths of Lahren's Twitter history. Down in the catacombs of her posts, Twitter users discovered some seriously graphic messages that may take you by surprise.

Check out some of Tomi Lahren's old tweets here.

What do you think about these old Tomi Lahren tweets?

Up Next: Cara Delevingne Fires Back At Unlucky Troll Who Told Her To Get A Real Job | Charles Manson Costs Millions Upon Millions To Keep In Prison | Sienna Miller Just Revealed All The Steamy Sex Scene Details From Ben Affleck's Live By Night | Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Are Going All Out On Attacks Against Each Other | The Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Evidence Report Claims It Was Allegedly An Inside Job | Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress

[H/T entertainment">entertainment">entertainment">entertainment/article/tomi-lahren-old-tweets-at-unlv/">Bro Bible]