The Internet Found All Of Conservative Anchor Tomi Lahren’s Old Tweets, And They Are Graphic
Tomi Lahren, who is Internet famous for her fiery hot takes on political issues, wasn't always a conservative talk show host with millions of Facebook followers. Just a few years ago, the 24-year-old was a student at UNLV and was a total party girl according to her Twitter account.
Over the course of the presidential election process, Lahren was a regular fixture in the media. She was profiled in The New York Times, and even went head-to-head against the Daily Show host Trevor Noah. However, there was a time when she was just like other college girls and had partying, drinking, and possibly hooking up on her mind.
On Monday night, social media users dug into the depths of Lahren's Twitter history. Down in the catacombs of her posts, Twitter users discovered some seriously graphic messages that may take you by surprise.
Check out some of Tomi Lahren's old tweets here.
What do you think about these old Tomi Lahren tweets?
Up Next: Cara Delevingne Fires Back At Unlucky Troll Who Told Her To Get A Real Job | Charles Manson Costs Millions Upon Millions To Keep In Prison | Sienna Miller Just Revealed All The Steamy Sex Scene Details From Ben Affleck's Live By Night | Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Are Going All Out On Attacks Against Each Other | The Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Evidence Report Claims It Was Allegedly An Inside Job | Hilary Duff Reveals A New Video With A Scorching Green Dress
[H/T entertainment">entertainment">entertainment">entertainment/article/tomi-lahren-old-tweets-at-unlv/">Bro Bible]
Tomi Laren Sex and Candy Tweet
In one strange tweet, Lahren writes "I smell sexy & candy," which is likely a reference to the song. However, the most eye-catcing part of this tweet was the hashtag #popthatp.prevnext
Tomi Laren Making Friends Tweet
Back in October of 2013, Tomi Lahren shared a photo fo a topless woman at a bar. The Blaze host was holding a beer in her hand while posing with her "new friend."prevnext
Tomi Laren Taylor Swift tweet
Tomi Lahren is clearly a Swiftie, as she referenced the pop singer's song lyrics in a tweet from May of 2013.prevnext
Tomi Laren Valentines Day Tweet
Tomi Lahren was looking for love on Valentine's Day of 2014 as she mentioned that she was single and wanting someone to "go cause trouble" with her during the holiday.prevnext
Tomi Laren Calls Someone A Brat Tweet
This post is easily one of the most bizarre from the collection of old tweets. It's hard to tell if this is some kind of sexual innuendo, or what exactly is going on here when Lahren wrote: "if you get me wet I can't promise I won't accidentally drown you so think about that."prevnext
Tomi Laren Chill As F Tweet
Even though she has regularly blasted liberals for being lazy in the past, Tomi Lahren was happy to take a job at her mom's store where the job was "chill as F."
It's possible the job was simply the calm before the storm of her current position as host of The Blaze.prevnext
Tomi Laren Tipsy Texting Tweet
On Christmas day of 2013, Tomi Lahren explained that she was toying with the idea of "tipsy texting" some people. Lahren was looking to either "drink" or "pop that p" once again.prevnext
Tomi Laren This Is America Tweet
In November of 2012, Tomi Lahren shared a tweet that many may find offensive when she wrote: "Does anybody at this school speak English? #thisisamerica."prev