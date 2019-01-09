Step Aside, Ranch: 8 Healthy Vinaigrettes

Move aside that ranch bottle and let your tastebuds explore these different types of delicious vinaigrette recipes. We all know that a salad is made a little less healthy by certain salad dressings. Of course, no one expects you to chow down on lettuce and vegetables without a little dressing in the mix, but what kind of dressing doesn’t add a ton of fats and calories to your baby greens? Vinaigrette is the answer to that question. A balance of acid, oil, and seasoning, many vinaigrette recipes are perfect alternatives for buttermilk ranch and bleu cheese. Check out these eight healthy vinaigrettes that are less than 100 calories per serving and can be prepared in no time!

Light Balsamic Vinaigrette: If you’re a fan of balsamic vinaigrette, then you’ll love this homemade light balsamic vinaigrette recipe. It combines delightful ingredients to balsamic vinegar to make your dark green veggies a little more appetizing.

Cilantro-Chile Vinaigrette: With less than 70 calories per serving, this vinaigrette dressing gives off an Asian infusion kick to your salad. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Orange-Fennel Vinaigrette: This orange-fennel vinaigrette dressing combines orange with a slight licorice flavoring to create a satisfying and unique taste to your salad. It’s less than 70 calories per serving and takes no time to make!

Caesar Vinaigrette: If a classic Caesar dressing is your go-to for salads, then try out this Caesar vinaigrette! It contains less sodium but still has the delicious taste of traditional Caesar dressing, not to mention it’s only 88 calories per serving.

Sweet and Sour Bacon Vinaigrette: This vinaigrette is a combination of brown sugar, bacon, and Dijon mustard. Three tasty ingredients that will make an excellent addition to your baby greens. Click here for the recipe and instructions.

Tomato-Basil Vinaigrette: Drizzling this tomato-basil vinaigrette dressing onto your salad will send your taste buds through the roof. For less than 75 calories, the basil will give off a popping flavor as a delicious result.

Grapefruit-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette: This grapefruit-poppy seed vinaigrette gives off sweet and tangy flavoring. For only 85 calories per serving, try out this combination of grapefruit and honey. You won’t be disappointed with the results!

Ginger-Sesame Vinaigrette: Asian-inspired, this ginger-sesame vinaigrette is perfect with salad greens or as dipping sauce for pot stickers. It only contains 23 calories per serving, so click here for the recipe and instructions.

