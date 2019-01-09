Spell Your Name & Do The Workout

Want to work out but sick of your usual routine? Have a little fun when you use our name chart! The directions are simple: Spell your name and perform the exercise that corresponds with each letter. If you need a quick workout, just spell your first name or nickname. Looking for something a little more challenging? Perform each exercise associated with each letter in your first, middle and last name. We promise you’ll be sweating. Pair these exercises with clean eating and you’ll definitely start to see weight loss results. (Now is the time to silently thank your parents for not naming you Elizabeth Gwendolyn Mary-Beth Washington.)

​

A: 15 Pushups

Push yourself, and you’ll see results. Your arms will be sore tomorrow, but that’s okay!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Step 1: Lay on the ground with your hands shoulder-width apart and toes on the ground.

Step 2: Use your hands to push yourself up so your elbows are straight. Hold and return to the starting position.

B: 50 Jumping Jacks

This schoolyard classic might look like one of the easier workouts on the list, but don’t let that fool you! You’ll still work up a sweat by the end of 50 jumping jacks.

Step 1: Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides.

Step 2: Jump up and raise your arms above your head, while simultaneously kicking your legs out to the sides. You should form an “x.” Without taking a break, quickly reverse the movement and repeat.

C: 20 Crunches

Lucky for you, there are several variations of this workout that you can choose from. Tailor your workout to your current ability and skill level, and don’t forget to push yourself!

Step 1: Lie on your back on a mat with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and heels a comfortable distance (12-18 inches) away from your seat. Place your hands behind your head.

Step 2: Engage your abdominal and core muscles. Nod your chin slightly as you slowly curl your head and shoulders off the mat. Pull your rib cage together and toward your pelvis. Keep the neck relaxed. Your feet, tailbone and lower back should remain in contact with the mat at all times.

D: 10 Burpees

The burpee is the black sheep of the workout family. That’s because it burns. You’ll definitely feel the burn in your muscles — but remember! That means you’re burning calories too.

Step 1: Stand tall then bend the knees to place the palms on the floor.

Step 2: Jump or walk the feet out behind you to a plank. Make sure your shoulders are over the wrists and get your feet as close together as you can. Straighten the knees.

Step 3: Jump or walk the feet back to the beginning bent position.

Step 4: Explode out of the bottom and jump up, reaching your hands overhead. Land with soft knees and repeat.

​

E: 60-Second Wall Sit



(Photo: PopSugar)

You might remember this one from high school gym class. This awesome one-minute exercise is a total-body workout. We hope your name has several E’s in it!

Step 1: Lean your back against a wall, making sure that your whole back is touching the wall. Your feet should be about two feet from the wall and about shoulder-width apart from each other.

Step 2: Slowly slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Aim for a 90-degree angle. Keep your weight in the heels of your feet and make sure your knees are behind your toes. Keep your back flat against the wall.

F: 20 Arm Circles

To make this relatively easy workout a little more challenging, add free weights of five or 10 pounds. If you don’t have weights, use anything nearby that’s convenient! We’ve been known to use water bottles or soup cans before.

Step 1: Grab a pair of dumbbells, soup cans, water bottles, anything around the house for some resistance. Stand with the feet under the shoulders and extend the arms out to the sides.

Step 2: Keeping the chest tall and shoulders dropped, begin moving the weights in a circle. For the first 30 seconds, go forward. For the last 30 seconds, go backward.

G: 20 Squats

Squats are one of our favorite workouts here at Skinny Mom. You feel the burn almost instantly, which is a good indicator that you’re burning calories and building muscle. There are many variations of the squat too. Check them out here!

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, with your back straight and shoulders back.

Step 2: Perform a squat, bending your knees at a 90 degree angle, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Hold and return to starting position.

​

H: 30 Jumping Jacks

This schoolyard classic is one of the easier workouts on the list, but don’t let that fool you!

Step 1: Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides.

Step 2: Jump up and raise your arms above your head, while simultaneously kicking your legs out to the sides. You should form an “x.” Without taking a break, quickly reverse the movement and repeat.

I: 60-Second Plank

Here’s another monster in the workout community, but man oh man does it work! Your abs will be burning after this workout.

Step 1: Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms. Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

J: 20 Mountain Climbers

This workout targets your core and glutes.

Step 1: Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest, with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank.

Step 2: Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels a little like running in place in a plank position.

K: 40 Crunches





Lucky for you, there are several variations of this workout that you can choose from. Tailor your workout to your current ability and skill level, and don’t forget to push yourself!

Step 1: Lie on your back on a mat with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and heels a comfortable distance (12-18 inches) away from your seat. Place your hands behind your head.

Step 2: Engage your abdominal and core muscles. Nod your chin slightly as you slowly curl your head and shoulders off the mat. Pull your rib cage together and toward your pelvis. Keep the neck relaxed. Your feet, tailbone and lower back should remain in contact with the mat at all times.

L: 12 Burpees

The burpee is the black sheep of the workout family. That’s because it burns. You’ll definitely feel the burn in your muscles — but remember! That means you’re burning calories too.

Step 1: Stand tall then bend the knees to place the palms on the floor.

Step 2: Jump or walk the feet out behind you to a plank. Make sure your shoulders are over the wrists and get your feet as close together as you can. Straighten the knees.

Step 3: Jump or walk the feet back to the beginning bent position.

Step 4: Explode out of the bottom and jump up, reaching your hands overhead. Land with soft knees and repeat.

​

M: 15 Squat Jumps

This move targets your quads and glutes in a muscle-burning workout.

Step 1: To perform this plyometric exercise, first stand with the feet slightly outside the shoulders (wherever your squat stance is) and drop the hips backward and down. Send the arms straight out in front of you to help the chest stay lifted.

Step 2: Push through your heels to drive out of the squat. Roll through the foot to lift into your jump, bringing the arms overhead to help propel you upward. Land softly and quietly with bent knees.

N: 10 Pushups

Push yourself, and you’ll see results. Your arms will be sore tomorrow, but that’s okay!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Step 1: Lay on the ground with your hands shoulder-width apart and toes on the ground.

Step 2: Use your hands to push yourself up so your elbows are straight. Hold and return to the starting position.

O: 20 Lunges

Trying to get rid of cellulite? Or maybe you’re trying to build muscle in your quads or glutes? This move is for you.

Step 1: Begin by standing tall, with your feet hip-width apart, your hands on your hips and your shoulders back.

Step 2: As you keep your upper body still and your core tight and engaged, take a large step forward with your right foot. Bend both of your knees to lower into a lunge. The front leg should be parallel to the ground.

Step 3: Press through your left heel to return to the starting position. Make sure that your back remains upright and your core is tight the whole time! Repeat the move, alternating legs. Lunge 20 times to complete with letter of the workout.

P: 10 Tricep Dips

If you have steps or a chair in your house, then you can do this move.

Step 1: Place your hands on a step or sturdy chair with fingers curling over the front. Your arms should be close enough to lightly graze your ribcage. Flex the feet and extend the legs in front of you, keeping them together.

Step 2: Bend the elbows straight back behind you and let your hips lower against the step or chair. You want to make very light contact with the step or chair to insure you’re not putting unnecessary pressure on your shoulder joints. This movement can be as big or small as you want it to be.

Step 3: Push through your palms and move straight up to your starting position. These dips are performed straight up and down.

​

Q: 20 Jumping Jacks

This schoolyard classic is one of the easier workouts on the list, but don’t let that fool you!

Step 1: Stand with your feet together and your hands at your sides.

Step 2: Jump up and raise your arms above your head, while simultaneously kicking your legs out to the sides. You should form an “x.” Without taking a break, quickly reverse the movement and repeat.

R: 60-Second Plank

Here’s another monster in the workout community, but man oh man does it work! Your abs will be burning after this workout.

Step 1: Lie face down on floor resting on your forearms. Push up off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while you hold your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don’t let your butt sag or stick up in the air.

S: 30 Bicycle Crunches

Get ready to have some sore abs and glutes, because this workout burns!

Step 1: Lie on your back with hands behind your head, knees bent and feet on the floor. Lift your shoulder blades off the ground, and keep them off the ground for this whole exercise. Twist your torso to the right, bringing your left shoulder in to touch your right knee. Keep left leg straight and lifted off the floor.

Step 2: Repeat, twisting torso to the left and bringing your right shoulder into touch your left knee. Make sure your rib cage is moving and not just your elbows. That is one rep. Continue switching sides for instructed amount of time.

T: 60-Second Wall Sit



(Photo: PopSugar)

You might remember this one from high school gym class. This awesome one-minute exercise is a total-body workout. We hope your name has several Es in it!

Step 1: Lean your back against a wall, making sure that your whole back is touching the wall. Your feet should be about two feet from the wall and about shoulder-width apart from each other.

Step 2: Slowly slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Aim for a 90-degree angle. Keep your weight in the heels of your feet and make sure your knees are behind your toes. Keep your back flat against the wall.

​

U: 40 High Knees

We remember doing this one at soccer practice, and maybe you do too! It’s great cardio, and works your calves, glutes and core.

Step 1: Stand tall with your core pulled in and your shoulders back. Places your hands out at hip height to help gauge your performance.

Step 2: Keep this posture and raise one knee up to the hips or higher, keeping the other leg bent and ready to follow. Quickly alternate knees, leaning back with a strong core to help drive them toward the chest. Repeat for allotted time.

V: 30 Squats

Squats are one of our favorite workouts here at Skinny Mom. You feel the burn almost instantly, which is a good indicator that you’re burning calories and building muscle. There are many variations of the squat too. Check them out here!

Step 1: Stand with your feet shoulder width apart, with your back straight and shoulders back.

Step 2: Preform a squat, bending your knees at a 90 degree angle, keeping your back straight and your chest up. Hold and return to starting position.

W: 15 Tricep Dips

If you have steps or a chair in your house, then you can do this move.

Step 1: Place your hands on a step or sturdy chair with fingers curling over the front. Your arms should be close enough to lightly graze your ribcage. Flex the feet and extend the legs in front of you, keeping them together.

Step 2: Bend the elbows straight back behind you and let your hips lower against the step or chair. You want to make very light contact with the step or chair to insure you’re not putting unnecessary pressure on your shoulder joints. This movement can be as big or small as you want it to be.

Step 3: Push through your palms and move straight up to your starting position. These dips are performed straight up and down.

​

X: 10 Mountain Climbers

This workout targets your core and glutes.

Step 1: Begin in high plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Your body should be in a straight, diagonal line from your head to your heels. With your core engaged, bring your right knee forward under your chest, with the toes just off the ground. Return to your basic plank.

Step 2: Switch legs, bringing the left knee forward. Keep alternating legs and pick up the pace until it feels a little like running in place in a plank position.

Y: 12 Jumping Lunges

This move is a little wild, so make sure you have space if you’re doing this at home. It targets your glutes and quads and really burns the calories and builds muscle.

Step 1: Begin in the lunge position. Place your feet far enough away form each other to create 90-degree bends in both knees. The front knee should not pass over the front toes. The back knee, ideally, should touch or be a few inches from the ground.

Step 2: Power yourself out of the lunge by squeezing your glutes and core. Use your arms to help with propulsion, and make sure both feet leave the ground at the same time. Land in your lunge with the opposite leg forward with both feet hitting the ground at the same time. The chest stays lifted. That is one rep.

Z: 30 Crunches

Lucky for you, there are several variations of this workout that you can choose from. Tailor your workout to your current ability and skill level, and don’t forget to push yourself!

Step 1: Lie on your back on a mat with your knees bent, feet flat on the floor and heels a comfortable distance (12-18 inches) away from your seat. Place your hands behind your head.

Step 2: Engage your abdominal and core muscles. Nod your chin slightly as you slowly curl your head and shoulders off the mat. Pull your rib cage together and toward your pelvis. Keep the neck relaxed. Your feet, tailbone and lower back should remain in contact with the mat at all times.

How was your workout? We want to hear from you! Comment below and share your experience.