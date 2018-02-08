5 Sleep Positions and What They Say About You

We’ve all seen quizzes claiming to tell your personality from your favorite drink, book or pizza, but while these might seem a little suspect, it’s no lie that much can be told from the way you sleep. Our sleeping positions are windows into our personalities, so read on to see what your chosen snoozing position means.

On Your Side

If you’re a side sleeper, you’re a sensitive soul. Side sleepers who snooze with their arms by their sides tend to be social and easy-going, while those who sleep with their arms outstretched are known as “yearners” and are open-minded and accepting. For better digestion, less heartburn, and an improved circulatory system, try sleeping on your left side.

On Your Back

At first glance, this position doesn’t look like the most comfortable position to spend eight hours in, and, it turns out, most people agree! Not many people like sleeping this way, but those who do tend to be more reserved, silent, and structured, placing high expectations on both themselves and others.

Fetal Position

Not just for babies, the fetal position is all about being cozy, so those who favor this position are firm fans of cuddling and snuggling. People who sleep in the fetal position also tend to be introverts and homebodies, hence their love of a position that makes them feel comfortable, safe and cozy.

On Your Stomach

This position puts the focus on the stomach, and those who sleep this way have great digestion, which coincides nicely with their love of gastronomic delights. Stomach sleepers are also adventurous and playful, though, like fetal position and side sleepers, they too are sensitive and tend to be anxious. This position does have a tendency to wreak some havoc on the back, though, making people who favor this position slouchers who are underestimated by their colleagues.

Starfish

This position looks exactly like it sounds: starfish sleepers lie on their backs sprawled out over the entire bed with their arms raised over their heads. If this is your sleep position, you’re probably a great friend. Starfish sleepers are generous with their friends — always available to lend a helping hand or an attentive ear, but do not like being the center of attention.

Whatever way you sleep, make sure it’s comfortable enough to stay in for eight hours, the recommended time for maintaining optimum health!

