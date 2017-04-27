Silicon Valley Star Amanda Crew Accidentally Gets ‘Sexy Girl’ Text

Silicon Valley star Amanda Crew received an unwarranted sexual message from a wrong number with hilarious results.

My morning in pictures. 📸🍆🤝 pic.twitter.com/bcfcQFj2j1 — Amanda Crew (@AmandaCCrew) April 25, 2017

"My morning in pictures," she tweeted alongside an eggplant emoji and some screenshots. "This morning a stranger accidentally sent me a picture of his (penis). But we're cool now."

The poor guy in question sent Crew a phallic photo intended for "Sarah" with the message "Hey sexy girl. Can't wait to see you again."

Crew didn't respond at first, but then finally decided to break the news to him after he sent another message.

Upon breaking the news, the man quickly apologized and told her how embarrassed he was. She let him know not to feel too bad because she deleted the photo almost immediately.

"Thanks for being cool about it," the mystery man replied. "Strange knowing a random person just saw my penis."

Crew, who's also known for starring in Sex Drive and Final Destination 3, laughed off the incident with her followers and even shared the TMZ story about the incident.

Crew is currently starring as Monica in the fourth season of the HBO comedy Silicon Valley, which premiered on Sunday. She also appeared in the indie comedy film Table 19, which opened in March.

