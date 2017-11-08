Sarah Hyland’s Most Sizzling Instagram Snaps

ABC's Modern Family has one of the hottest cast. We get to see the beauty of Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and we can't forget Sarah Hyland.

Hyland, who plays stereotypical teen Haley Dumphey is anything but. The 26-year-old actress is a true talent getting her start in small roles and on broadway before landing the role on Modern Family. Alongside the hit ABC series, Hyland is also known for her roles in the films Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and XOXO.

The young starlet also has a great sense of humor. Don't believe us, just check her out in the hilarious Lip Sync Battle competition:

Whether acting or singing, the starlet is successful and looks phenomenal doing it. Check out Sarah Hyland's hottest Instagram moments in the gallery:

[H/T Instagram, @therealsarahhyland]