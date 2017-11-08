Sarah Hyland’s Most Sizzling Instagram Snaps
ABC's Modern Family has one of the hottest cast. We get to see the beauty of Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, Ariel Winter and we can't forget Sarah Hyland.
Hyland, who plays stereotypical teen Haley Dumphey is anything but. The 26-year-old actress is a true talent getting her start in small roles and on broadway before landing the role on Modern Family. Alongside the hit ABC series, Hyland is also known for her roles in the films Struck by Lightning, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy, and XOXO.
The young starlet also has a great sense of humor. Don't believe us, just check her out in the hilarious Lip Sync Battle competition:
Whether acting or singing, the starlet is successful and looks phenomenal doing it. Check out Sarah Hyland's hottest Instagram moments in the gallery:
Mid workout mode
So excited about what @Tinder is doing for #IWD2017 to empower women! Pick your favorite women’s cause at https://tinde.rs/2mXvO9mand and then tweet @Tinder with #FundHerCause TODAY! If you do, Tinder will give you $100 to donate at https://tinde.rs/2mXvO9m. I’m supporting Planned Parenthood today, so I’m heading over to Twitter to ask @Tinder to #FundHerCause! #sponsored
Here's that fart joke I promised. "This is my farting stance. Cross me and your nose will regret it" see this is why I'm an actress and not a writer. Jeez Louise that was awful.
When you don't feel well you're supposed to post vain pictures of yourself correct? ?
What really happens at the #goldenglobes with @domsherwood ❤
Pretending to be someone pretending to be someone else. #khaleesi #motherofdragons
Fairy Queen of the Swamp hit the Voodoo spot last night and these were the only pictures found. Serves her right for having so much fun she forgot to use her camera.?
What are my goals? Almost 2 years ago. Who's got a DeLorean?
