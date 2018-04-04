This low-fat meal is sure to warm your soul AND your belly! The creamy, savory grits pair perfectly with the naturally sweet potato to create a base for the spicy chicken sausage. The maple syrup and cinnamon are two obvious flavor partners for the sweet potato, but sprinkle a little bit of cayenne in there and you have an unexpected kick mirroring the spicy sausage!

Pro tip: Leftovers? No problem. The best way to reheat this recipe is to put the grits in a saucepan, add milk, and stir together to thin them out.

Recipe: Sweet Potato Grits with Chicken Sausage

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup grits and 1 sausage link

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato (about 1 pound)

¼ cup fat-free milk

2 cups water

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup grits

4 links low-fat fully cooked spicy chicken sausage

½ cup sugar-free maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Wash the sweet potato and poke it multiple times with a fork. Wrap it in a paper towel. Microwave the potato for 5 minutes. Check it, and if you cannot easily insert a fork into it, microwave it for another 1 to 2 minutes. (It will be very hot!) Wait until the cooked potato is cool enough to touch, then cut it in half. Scrape out all of the flesh, and discard the skin. Mash it in a bowl with the milk to make it smooth, then set aside. (Optional: puree the potato with the milk in a food processor if you want to ensure optimal smoothness). Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the salt and grits, and stir to combine. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low, stirring occasionally until thickened, 5-7 minutes. While the grits are cooking, slice the chicken sausage at an angle. Heat a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Grill the sausage slices until they get some color on them and are heated through, 1 to 2 minutes on each side. When the grits are done, remove them from the heat and fold in the set-aside sweet potato with the syrup, cinnamon, optional cayenne, and black pepper, to taste. Add more milk ¼ cup at a time if you prefer a thinner consistency. Spoon about 1 cup of the grits into each bowl and serve 1 sliced sausage link on top of each bowl of grits.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup grits and 1 sausage link)

Calories: 190

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Sodium: 474mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 2g

Protein: 13g

WWP+: 5

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.