This low-fat meal is sure to warm your soul AND your belly! The creamy, savory grits pair perfectly with the naturally sweet potato to create a base for the spicy chicken sausage. The maple syrup and cinnamon are two obvious flavor partners for the sweet potato, but sprinkle a little bit of cayenne in there and you have an unexpected kick mirroring the spicy sausage!
Pro tip: Leftovers? No problem. The best way to reheat this recipe is to put the grits in a saucepan, add milk, and stir together to thin them out.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Grits with Chicken Sausage
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 12-15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cup grits and 1 sausage link
Ingredients
- 1 large sweet potato (about 1 pound)
- ¼ cup fat-free milk
- 2 cups water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup grits
- 4 links low-fat fully cooked spicy chicken sausage
- ½ cup sugar-free maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
- black pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Wash the sweet potato and poke it multiple times with a fork. Wrap it in a paper towel. Microwave the potato for 5 minutes. Check it, and if you cannot easily insert a fork into it, microwave it for another 1 to 2 minutes. (It will be very hot!)
- Wait until the cooked potato is cool enough to touch, then cut it in half. Scrape out all of the flesh, and discard the skin. Mash it in a bowl with the milk to make it smooth, then set aside. (Optional: puree the potato with the milk in a food processor if you want to ensure optimal smoothness).
- Bring the water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add the salt and grits, and stir to combine. Cover and reduce the heat to medium-low, stirring occasionally until thickened, 5-7 minutes.
- While the grits are cooking, slice the chicken sausage at an angle. Heat a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Grill the sausage slices until they get some color on them and are heated through, 1 to 2 minutes on each side.
- When the grits are done, remove them from the heat and fold in the set-aside sweet potato with the syrup, cinnamon, optional cayenne, and black pepper, to taste. Add more milk ¼ cup at a time if you prefer a thinner consistency.
- Spoon about 1 cup of the grits into each bowl and serve 1 sliced sausage link on top of each bowl of grits.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup grits and 1 sausage link)
Calories: 190
Calories from fat: 28
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 20mg
Sodium: 474mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 2g
Protein: 13g
WWP+: 5
SmartPoints: 5
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.