Who said Chinese takeout can’t be healthy? This Asian-inspired dish uses lean pork and veggies to create a mouthwatering, authentic experience that won’t ruin your diet. At 249 calories for a heaping cup, you’ll be amazed to learn each serving contains 25 grams of protein. And best of all, you can make it in one large skillet for easy cleanup!

Unsure how to dice the onion? Don’t cry! Check it out:

Pro tip: Serve with rice (or quinoa) and orange slices.

Recipe: Sweet and Sour Orange Pork

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 12-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 heaping cup

Ingredients

1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of fat and cut in 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1½ tablespoons vegetable oil

1 red bell pepper, large dice

1 onion, large dice

1 cup reduced-sugar orange juice

1 tablespoon orange zest (optional)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (or dried ground)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Put the pork and cornstarch in a gallon-sized resealable bag. Seal the bag and shake it up to evenly coat all of the pork with cornstarch. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the sauce ingredients and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add ½ tablespoon of the vegetable oil, and the bell pepper and onion. Cook until almost soft, 6-8 minutes, then remove from the skillet and reserve on a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil to the skillet, and add the pork pieces. Brown the pork until nearly cooked through, 2 minutes on each side. Increase the heat to medium-high and add the previously set-aside sauce and cooked vegetables to the skillet. Bring to a boil, and cook until thickened, and the pork is done, 4-6 minutes. Serve with optional rice or quinoa, and orange slices to garnish.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving:

Calories: 249

Calories from fat: 70

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 74mg

Sodium: 321mg

Carbohydrates: 18g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 6

