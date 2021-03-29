(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Our Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread is drool-worthy— hearty, sweet pumpkin with a with a cream mixed throughout for less than 200 calories a serving? Is it calling your name yet? This recipe yields two loaves of delicious bread at 8 slices per loaf. Enjoy its swirly, creamy goodness!

(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

Recipe: Skinny Pumpkin and Cream Bread

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

1½ cups 100% pumpkin purée

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

1 egg + 3 egg whites

1 (15.25-ounce) box spice cake mix, dry mix only

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 (8-ounce) package ⅓-less-fat cream cheese

2 tablespoons organic agave nectar

1 tablespoons stevia

1 tablespoon whole wheat white flour

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. For the batter: With an electric mixer, beat the pumpkin, applesauce, egg, and egg whites on medium speed until smooth. In a separate bowl, combine the dry cake mix, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Slowly mix the dry mixture into the pumpkin mixture. For the cream cheese filling: Beat the cream cheese, agave, stevia, flour, egg whites and vanilla until creamy and smooth. Lightly grease two 9-inch loaf pans. Divide half of the cake batter between the two pans. Pour half of the cream filling in one pan and the other half in the second pan and smooth with the back of a spoon. Using a knife, swirl the filling around the pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Don’t over-bake or your bread will be dry on the edges. Cool and remove from pans. Cut each loaf into 8 slices. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 slice)

Calories: 150

Calories from fat: 12

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 12mg

Sodium: 393mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 18g

Protein: 6g

WWP+: 4

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.