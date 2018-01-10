Italian sausage and peppers is a traditional Italian recipe that’s often loaded with excess fat and calories. To enjoy the traditional flavor with a skinny twist, we cut the excess fat and created a lower-fat version that is especially great when you’re looking to make a low-carb, high-protein dish. The savory sausage and bold peppers will take your taste buds on an exciting roller coaster ride. Every bite of this dish is bursting with flavor! You can also use this recipe to rev up your next-day lunch by making an extra serving with which to load up a low-carb, high-fiber wrap. Hello, delicious!

Recipe: Skinny Italian Sausage and Peppers

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yields: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1-1/4 pounds lean, spicy Italian turkey sausage

2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 tri-colored bell peppers, thinly sliced

1 large onion, sliced

2 tsp garlic, minced

1 tsp fresh rosemary, chopped

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1/4 tsp salt

1 (15 ounce) can basil, oregano and garlic diced tomatoes

1/2 cup water

12 basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

3 tbsp Parmesan-Reggiano

Instructions

Preheat the broiler. Pierce the sausages all over with a fork, arrange them on a baking sheet and broil for about 8-10 minutes, flipping halfway through. They should be golden brown but won’t be fully cooked. Transfer the sausages to a cutting board and cut 3/4-inch pieces on the diagonal. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and onion. Cook until the onion is slightly golden brown and the peppers are soft, for about 5-8 minutes. Add the garlic, rosemary, red pepper flakes and salt. Cook for 1 minute, continuing to stir. Remove the pepper mixture and place it in a large serving bowl. Add the diced tomatoes, water and basil leaves. Add the sausage and reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the sausage is done, for about 3-4 minutes. Combine the sauce and sausage with the pepper mixture and stir until everything is evenly coated. Garnish with basil.

Nutrition Information

Per serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 368 calories

Fat 19g

Sodium: 1497mg

Carbohydrate: 12g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 32g