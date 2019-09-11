Crispy, red hot wings that taste just like your favorite guilty pleasure but with lower fat and calories?! Yes, please! These babies are literally finger-licking good and is just the right amount of “cheat” food without overdoing it. Served with crisp celery and blue cheese, this will be your go-to slimmed down app!
Recipe: Skinny Hot Wings
Prep time: 55 minutes
Cook time: 15-18 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 5 wings
Ingredients
20 chicken wings
½ cup flour
½ cup hot sauce (I used Frank’s® Red Hot Sauce)
¼ tsp paprika
½ tsp red cayenne pepper
¼ tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1 ½ Tbsp light butter
½ Tbsp minced garlic
Instructions
In a large bowl, mix together flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt. Toss chicken wings in flour mixture a few at a time. Shake off extra and place on baking sheet.
Refrigerate for 45 minutes, uncovered.
Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper for easy clean up.
Bake wings in preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and juices run clear, about 15-18 minutes per side.
Meanwhile, in a medium sauce pan, combine butter, hot sauce, pepper, and garlic and cook over low heat. Cook and stir until butter is melted and mixture is well blended, about 2-3 minutes.
Remove chicken wings from oven and place wings in serving bowl. Pour hot sauce mixture over the chicken wings evenly, and mix well.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (5 wings)
Calories: 250
Fat: 18g
Carbohydrates: 11g
Fiber: 0g
Protein: 2g
Sugars: 0g
Sodium: 1,762mg
WWP+: 6