Crispy, red hot wings that taste just like your favorite guilty pleasure but with lower fat and calories?! Yes, please! These babies are literally finger-licking good and is just the right amount of “cheat” food without overdoing it. Served with crisp celery and blue cheese, this will be your go-to slimmed down app!

Recipe: Skinny Hot Wings

Prep time: 55 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 5 wings

Ingredients

20 chicken wings

½ cup flour

½ cup hot sauce (I used Frank’s® Red Hot Sauce)

¼ tsp paprika

½ tsp red cayenne pepper

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 ½ Tbsp light butter

½ Tbsp minced garlic

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together flour, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt. Toss chicken wings in flour mixture a few at a time. Shake off extra and place on baking sheet. Refrigerate for 45 minutes, uncovered. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray or line with parchment paper for easy clean up. Bake wings in preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and juices run clear, about 15-18 minutes per side. Meanwhile, in a medium sauce pan, combine butter, hot sauce, pepper, and garlic and cook over low heat. Cook and stir until butter is melted and mixture is well blended, about 2-3 minutes. Remove chicken wings from oven and place wings in serving bowl. Pour hot sauce mixture over the chicken wings evenly, and mix well.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (5 wings)

Calories: 250

Fat: 18g

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 2g

Sugars: 0g

Sodium: 1,762mg

WWP+: 6