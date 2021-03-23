(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

For a unique, delicious dinner in 30 minutes, you’ve got to try this Skinny Cheeseburger Pie! It’s a fun twist on a classic family meal that your kids will love and you’ll feel good about feeding them. Plus, the leftovers (if you happen to have any) taste just as fabulous as the night you cooked it.

Recipe: Skinny Cheeseburger Pie

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: ⅙ of the pie

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground turkey

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons hamburger seasoning

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons reduced-sugar ketchup

1 cup low-fat cottage cheese

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 (8-ounce) can reduced-fat crescent rolls

1 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

4 tomato slices

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 9-inch round baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ground turkey, onion, and garlic and sprinkle with the hamburger seasoning. Cook until the ground turkey is browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Use a wooden spoon to break the turkey up as it cooks. Remove from the heat. Add the Worcestershire sauce and ketchup to the turkey mixture and stir to combine. Stir in the cottage cheese, season with the pepper, and stir to combine. Line the baking dish with the crescent rolls. To do this, start by separating each individual triangle. Then align the long side of the triangles around the edge of baking dish. Slightly overlap the triangles as you make your way around them and fill in the bottom of the dish using remaining triangles. Pinch the seams together. Gently poke a few holes in the dough triangles with a fork. Prebake the crust for 6 to 7 minutes. Remove the crust from the oven and add the ground turkey mixture. Sprinkle the cheddar evenly over the pie. Place the tomato slices on top of the cheese. Cover just the crust with a thin strip of foil to avoid charring the edges. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (⅙ of the pie):

Calories: 335

Fat: 14g

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 7g

Protein: 28g

SmartPoints: 9

