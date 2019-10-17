Need a quick and easy recipe that you can make in seconds to get your day started in the right direction? Look no further than our Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie. Loaded with 30 grams of protein and packed with delicious blueberry flavor, this smoothie will leave you feeling full and satisfied all day long!
Recipe: Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
1 (6-ounce) container nonfat, blueberry Greek yogurt
½ cup frozen blueberries
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
¼ cup water
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: 1 smoothie
Calories: 265
Calories from fat: 11
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 48mg
Sodium: 226mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 25g
Protein: 30g
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.