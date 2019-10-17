Need a quick and easy recipe that you can make in seconds to get your day started in the right direction? Look no further than our Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie. Loaded with 30 grams of protein and packed with delicious blueberry flavor, this smoothie will leave you feeling full and satisfied all day long!

Recipe: Skinny Blueberry Protein Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 (6-ounce) container nonfat, blueberry Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen blueberries

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

¼ cup water

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 1 smoothie

Calories: 265

Calories from fat: 11

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 48mg

Sodium: 226mg

Carbohydrates: 33g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 25g

Protein: 30g

SmartPoints: 8

