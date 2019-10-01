Your kids love nachos, but as a mom you’re not too fond of their nutritional value (or lack thereof). That’s why we created Peanut Butter Apple Nachos! They make for the perfect after-school snack your kids will request time and time again. Granny Smith apples, dark chocolate, creamy peanut butter and sweet coconut flakes all combine for a delicious healthy nacho recipe. At only 87 calories for three “nachos,” both you AND the kids can gobble them up!

Pro tip: Mix up this recipe to cater to your family’s preferences. For example, swap out your favorite nut butter in place of peanut butter, or use chopped pecans or walnuts instead of peanuts!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Peanut Butter Apple Nachos

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 3 nachos

Ingredients

1 large tart apple (such as Granny Smith)

2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon unsweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons natural creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon raw, unsalted peanuts, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions

Core the apple and thinly slice it into rings with a mandoline slicer or a sharp knife. On a slicer with 3 thickness settings, use the thickest. Lay the slices out on a large plate or platter, and squeeze the lemon juice over them to prevent browning. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips in 10-15 second intervals on the microwave’s lowest setting, being careful not to burn the chips. Stir in between intervals until melted (overheating chocolate will result in a lumpy and gritty texture). Drizzle the chocolate with a spoon over the apple slices. In another microwave-safe bowl, heat the peanut butter for 10-15 seconds to allow it to loosen, then drizzle the peanut butter with a spoon over the apple slices. Evenly sprinkle the coconut flakes and chopped peanuts over the apple slices, and serve immediately. Store leftovers in the refrigerator, but eat as soon as possible for best results.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 nachos)

Calories: 87

Calories from fat: 48

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 20mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 6g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.