For a low-carb, high-protein meal, this Parmesan Crusted Baked Cod is the perfect skinny supper. Pair it with roasted vegetables or a baked sweet potato — we used fresh roasted broccoli and loved the flavor combination. This low-calorie dish packs in 27 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat — it doesn’t get much better than that! Plus, the Parmesan and panko bread crumbs coating will lure in any fish-wary kiddos you may have.

Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Baked Cod

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 16-18 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 fillet

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) skinless cod fillets (fresh or frozen fillets, thawed)

¼ cup white whole wheat flour

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

1 egg

2 egg whites

⅔ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried basil

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire cooling rack on top of it. Place the prepared baking sheet in the oven to preheat. Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel, and season with salt and black pepper, to taste. In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper. In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg and egg whites. In a third shallow dish stir together the panko, Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, dried basil, and dried thyme. Dredge each fillet in the flour, shaking off any excess. Next, dip in the egg wash allowing excess to drip off, and finally gently press into the panko breadcrumbs. Spray the tops generously with cooking spray. Carefully remove the preheated baking sheet and place each fillet sprayed side down on the cooling rack and spray the other side with cooking spray. Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until cooked through. The fish should reach an internal temperature of 145°F when it’s in the oven. You’re going to have some leftover flour and bread crumbs; you need a good amount in order to fully dredge the fish for a good coating, so don’t worry if you have extra!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 fillet)

Calories: 174

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 100mg

Sodium: 357mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 3

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.