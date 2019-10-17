For a low-carb, high-protein meal, this Parmesan Crusted Baked Cod is the perfect skinny supper. Pair it with roasted vegetables or a baked sweet potato — we used fresh roasted broccoli and loved the flavor combination. This low-calorie dish packs in 27 grams of protein and only 4 grams of fat — it doesn’t get much better than that! Plus, the Parmesan and panko bread crumbs coating will lure in any fish-wary kiddos you may have.
Recipe: Parmesan-Crusted Baked Cod
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 16-18 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 fillet
Ingredients
- 4 (4-ounce) skinless cod fillets (fresh or frozen fillets, thawed)
- ¼ cup white whole wheat flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- 1 egg
- 2 egg whites
- ⅔ cup panko bread crumbs
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place a wire cooling rack on top of it. Place the prepared baking sheet in the oven to preheat.
- Pat the fillets dry with a paper towel, and season with salt and black pepper, to taste.
- In a shallow dish, stir together the flour, ¼ teaspoon salt, and black pepper.
- In a second shallow dish, whisk together the egg and egg whites.
- In a third shallow dish stir together the panko, Parmesan cheese, dried oregano, dried basil, and dried thyme.
- Dredge each fillet in the flour, shaking off any excess.
- Next, dip in the egg wash allowing excess to drip off, and finally gently press into the panko breadcrumbs. Spray the tops generously with cooking spray.
- Carefully remove the preheated baking sheet and place each fillet sprayed side down on the cooling rack and spray the other side with cooking spray.
- Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until cooked through.
- The fish should reach an internal temperature of 145°F when it’s in the oven.
- You’re going to have some leftover flour and bread crumbs; you need a good amount in order to fully dredge the fish for a good coating, so don’t worry if you have extra!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 fillet)
Calories: 174
Calories from fat: 32
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 100mg
Sodium: 357mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 27g
SmartPoints: 3
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.