The grouping of vegetables in this recipe yields a bright, refreshing, and incredibly delicious salad perfect for any time of year. Bulgur is a whole wheat grain that has been cracked and partially pre-cooked. It’s a naturally high-fiber, low-fat, low-calorie ingredient that makes perfect high-protein dishes without excess fat or carbs.

This salad is great alone for a vegetarian dish, however, if you want some added protein, top this off with grilled chicken, flank steak or shrimp. You’ll love the versatility this dish offers and the fresh, crisp taste of this nutrient-dense meal!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Healthy Bean and Bulgur Salad

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Yield: 7

Serving Size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 cup whole grain quick-cooking bulgur

1 (15-ounce) can garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

½ cup green onion, thinly sliced

1 cup unpeeled English cucumber, diced

1½ pint container grape tomatoes, halved

1 yellow pepper, diced

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp minced garlic

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook bulgur in large saucepan of boiling water that has been salted until just tender, 10-12 minutes. Drain. Rinse with cold water to cool. Transfer drained and cooked bulgur to a large bowl. Add garbanzo beans, black beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and diced yellow pepper to bulgur. Whisk vinegar, cumin, chili powder, and minced garlic in a small bowl. Whisk in extra virgin olive oil. Season dressing with salt and pepper as needed. Pour dressing over bulgur and vegetables. Stir gently to coat all ingredients and mix. Serve immediately or chill in refrigerator before serving.

Looking for more healthy living ideas, workouts and recipes? Check us out on Pinterest!