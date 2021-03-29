Although this recipe calls for cake mix, it is anything but unhealthy! The batter is made using non-fat plain Greek yogurt and unsweetened applesauce. The almond flour has a compelling amount of vitamins, minerals and other phytonutrients. But fret not, the globs of golden brown sugar and cinnamon still top this delicious treat at only 110 calories per serving!

Recipe: Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1/12 of coffee cake

Ingredients

1 (9-ounce) yellow cake mix

½ cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

½ cup water

2 large egg whites

3 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1 tbsp almond flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp Stevia

1½ tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly coat an 8″ x 8″ baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. To make the coffee cake topping: in a small bowl, stir together the Stevia, brown sugar and cinnamon, mix well. Set aside. In a large bowl, mix dry cake mix, yogurt, water, egg whites, applesauce, almond flour, salt and vanilla until smooth. Pour coffee cake batter into baking dish. Lightly sprinkle ⅛ cup of the coffee cake topping over the coffee cake batter. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until top is golden. Sprinkle cake with remaining sugar topping. Let cool for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1/12 of coffee cake):

Calories: 111

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 347mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 14g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5