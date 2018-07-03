Recipe: Fat-Burning White Tea

White tea is one of the best kept weight loss secrets! White tea comes from the same plant as green and black tea, the Camellia sinensis plant, except it’s made from the new, young buds and the very young leaves of the plant. Due to minimal processing, white tea retains more nutrients than green or black tea. And with a good diet and steady exercise, white tea can help shrink fat cells. We added cranberry to this recipe for a natural detox. Drink this recipe a few times a day to see the best results!

Pro tip: Avoid drinking this right before bed, as white tea does contain caffeine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: 3-5 minutes

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: Full recipe (about 4 ounces)

Ingredients

1 white tea bag

4 ounces boiling water

2 ounces 100% cranberry juice

½ teaspoon honey

Instructions

Add the tea bag and boiling water to tea cup and steep for 3-5 minutes. Discard the tea bag and add the cranberry juice and honey. Stir and drink warm.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Full recipe (about 4 ounces))

Calories: 40

Calories from fat: 1

Fat: 0g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 1mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 0g

WWP+: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.