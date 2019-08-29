Who’s ready for a tasty, fat-burning smoothie? This recipe combines cranberry juice, Greek yogurt, peaches and cucumbers for a 116-calorie smoothie. Cucumbers are diuretics, which means they will help remove excess body fluids and fat cells by breaking down the fat cells so they can be eliminated from the body.

Recipe: Fat Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 2 servings

Serving size: 8-ounce glass

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) bag frozen sliced peaches

¼ cup 100% cranberry juice

½ cup vanilla, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cucumber, peeled (about 3 oz)

¼ teaspoon flax meal

2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite sweetener)

½ cup ice

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth and serve chilled.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (8-ounce glass)

Calories: 116

Calories from fat: 5

Fat: 1g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 26mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 21g

Protein: 7g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 5

