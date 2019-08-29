Who’s ready for a tasty, fat-burning smoothie? This recipe combines cranberry juice, Greek yogurt, peaches and cucumbers for a 116-calorie smoothie. Cucumbers are diuretics, which means they will help remove excess body fluids and fat cells by breaking down the fat cells so they can be eliminated from the body.
Recipe: Fat Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 2 servings
Serving size: 8-ounce glass
Ingredients
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen sliced peaches
¼ cup 100% cranberry juice
½ cup vanilla, nonfat Greek yogurt
¼ cucumber, peeled (about 3 oz)
¼ teaspoon flax meal
2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite sweetener)
½ cup ice
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth and serve chilled.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (8-ounce glass)
Calories: 116
Calories from fat: 5
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 26mg
Carbohydrates: 23g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 21g
Protein: 7g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 5
3.1
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.