Recipe: Detox Green Tea

We love a good party with family and friends, but the mounds of delicious holiday treats always leave us feeling like it’s time to hit the refresh button! Our Detox Green Tea always does the trick! It’s a totally fresh, fruity way to get our systems feeling back to normal and back in business. If you’re looking for more ways to detox, try our Slim Down Detox Water and Skinny Detox Soup!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 green tea bag or Keurig® cup

1 slice lemon

1 tsp honey or stevia

2 strawberries, sliced

2 slices cucumber

Instructions

Using either a Keurig® Brewer and green tea K-cup or a green tea bag and boiling water, brew 8-10 fluid ounces of water to make green tea. Chill green tea in refrigerator for 5 minutes. Add cucumber, lemon, strawberries and honey or stevia. Stir to mix ingredients and add ice if desired. Drink daily as a natural detox to rid your body of toxins and for healthy digestion.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 cup):

Calories: 9

Fat: 0g

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 0g

Sugars: 1g

Sodium: 0mg

