Throw away that takeout menu hanging on your fridge and instead opt for our Skinny Chicken Teriyaki! The sweet and tangy marinade envelops the chicken and seeps into the brown rice, proving that healthy recipes don’t have to taste bland or boring. Sprinkle some sesame seeds on top for an authentic feel and enjoy your homemade Chinese takeout!

Recipe: Chicken Teriyaki

Prep time: 1 hour 10 minutes (includes marinade time)

Cook time: 25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 ounces chicken + ½ cup rice

Ingredients

1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch pieces

¾ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh grated ginger

1 clove garlic, minced

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 (8.8-ounce) package whole grain brown ready rice

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Instructions

Place the chicken in a resealable bag. In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, lemon juice, ginger and garlic. Pour the marinade into the resealable bag with the chicken. Let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. When ready to cook, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chicken from the marinade and transfer to the skillet, reserving the marinade. Cook the chicken until it’s done, about 6-8 minutes. Remove the chicken from the skillet and reserve on a plate. Pour the reserved marinade in the same skillet the chicken was cooked in. Bring to a boil for 3 minutes, then reduce the heat to a simmer until thickened, or 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook the rice according to package directions. Return the chicken to the skillet. Stir to coat chicken evenly with the sauce. Serve the chicken over ½ cup of brown rice. Garnish with sesame seeds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: 6 ounces chicken + ½ cup rice

Calories: 366

Calories from fat: 69

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 98mg

Sodium: 1812mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 15g

Protein: 41g

WWP+: 10

SmartPoints: 9

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.