If you’re a fan of PF Chang’s, you’ll LOVE this healthy Asian Lettuce Wrap recipe. The lettuce serves as the perfect crunchy wrap to eat the savory filling, and still leave you feeling full without being weighed down. This recipe can work as a main entree, or a fun appetizer to share with the whole family! The edamame and carrots add bright color and help to bulk up this high-protein meal with some more nutrient-dense ingredients.

Here’s how to dice that onion:

Recipe: Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 4 lettuce leaves

Ingredients

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 pound lean ground turkey (90/10 mininum)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 small onion, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen shelled edamame

2 green onions, thinly sliced (white and green parts)

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 tablespoon less-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon seasoned rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sriracha hot sauce

20 iceburg lettuce leaves

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the sesame oil and ground turkey, breaking it up as it cooks, 4-6 minutes. Add the minced garlic, onions, carrots, edamame, and green onions. Cook until all the turkey is white and the onions are translucent, 6-8 minutes. Add the chicken broth, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, and sriracha to the skillet, and stir to evenly coat everything. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened, 4-6 minutes. Spoon ¼ cup of filling in each lettuce leaf.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (4 lettuce leaves)

Calories: 255

Calories from fat: 48

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 50mg

Sodium: 452mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 30g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.