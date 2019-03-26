9 Low-Calorie Energy Bites for the Healthiest Treat You’ll Ever Eat

Staying on the healthy eating track isn’t always the easiest thing in the world to do — especially when your evening sweet tooth rears its ugly head. But what’s a girl to do when she’s trying to achieve her latest fitness or weight loss goal? Easy: Have some energy bites ready.

Not only are these satisfying snacks full of healthy ingredients (like protein!) that support your weight loss goals, but they also taste like a tasty indulgence. Keep them in your kitchen for late-night snacks, at the office for when that 3 p.m. hour hits — anywhere you might need them in a pinch.

Ahead are nine energy bite recipes perfect for snacking on when all you can think about is that Hershey’s bar in the vending machine down the hall.

Cinnamon Vanilla Protein Balls

These little protein bites pack in the cinnamon flavor, just like the cinnamon rolls you remember from your childhood. Serve them at Sunday brunch with your girlfriends — or just keep the entire batch for yourself. Give them an extra optional roll in cinnamon and sugar (or stevia/ your favorite zero-calorie sweetener) to give them an added layer of indulgence.

Ingredients:

10 Medjool dates

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

⅓ cup cashew butter (or any nut butter you have)

⅓ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

Optional*: 1 tablespoon sugar + 1 teaspoon cinnamon (mix together)

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions:

Coarsely cut up the dates and add them to the food processor with the remaining ingredients. Process until it all holds together, about 1 minute. Roll into 14 balls (about 1 scant tablespoon), and then roll into the optional cinnamon sugar mix if desired.

Prep time: ​15 minutes

Cook time:​ none

Serves: ​14

Per serving:​ 1 ball

Nutrition:

Calories: 95

Calories from fat: 35

Cholesterol: 3mg

Sodium: 11mg

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 9g

Protein 3g

SmartPoints: 4

Mint Chocolate Protein Balls

The dates give these balls their natural sweetness, while the almond butter is responsible for their smooth, nougatty texture. The mint extract perfectly balances the cocoa powder, but if you’re not a mint chocolate chip fan, it can easily be omitted. Ready to kick those junk food cravings to the curb? Here’s the recipe.

Almond Joy Protein Balls

To keep your health and fitness goals on track, plan ahead and pack these protein balls — they’re the perfect high-protein substitute for a candy bar. Click here for the recipe.

PB and Fruit Protein Balls

Who doesn’t love peanut butter and jam? These protein balls are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors you love while getting in a little extra protein. Since one ball is 135 calories, go ahead and pop a few for a healthy snack. Click here for the recipe.

Aloha Energy Bites

These pineapple/coconut/macadamia nut protein balls from Creative Juice are perfect when you’re wishing you were sipping a boozy piña colada on a breezy beach somewhere, but in reality have to hit the sweaty gym in a couple hours. Click here for the full recipe.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Protein Balls

If you thought your cookie dough-eating days were long gone, you better think again! These healthy chocolate chip cookie dough balls require no butter or eggs and contain only 77 calories for four balls. Find the recipe here.

Lemon Coconut Protein Balls

These no-bake treats are simple to make and even more delicious. A healthy lemon and coconut snack? Sounds right up our alley. These keep for up to five days in the fridge, but we have a feeling they won’t make it that long. Check it out here.

Salty Maple Energy Bites

Vegan? Check. Gluten-free? Check. Healthy? Check. Delicious? Check! If sweet and salty is your go-to indulgence, you’ll be on cloud nine with these bad boys. Four grams of protein and 170 calories per serving speak for themselves! Here’s the recipe.

Healthy Vanilla Cake Balls

These cake balls are just as moist, fluffy and sweet as cake, but they’re made with healthy ingredients like chickpeas, protein powder and cashew butter. You won’t even believe they’re healthy! And who doesn’t love sprinkles? Check out the recipe.

