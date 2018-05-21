Playlist: Ultimate Gym Jams

Nothing is worse than a slow and sappy song interrupting your flow when you’re on the treadmill or in the zone pumping iron. It’s time to update your gym playlist. Take out all the ballads and replace them with these fast-paced, full force songs!

Let’s Go — Calvin Harris

Videos by PopCulture.com

Good Feeling — Flo Rida

Boom Clap — Charli XCX

Really Don’t Care — Demi Lavato and Cher Lloyd

All I Do is Win — DJ Kahled

Dark Horse — Katy Perry

Stronger — Kanye West

Fireball — Pitbull and John Ryan

Run the World (Girls) — Beyoncé

4 Minutes — Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake

On The Floor — Jennifer Lopez

Can’t Hold Us — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton

Pump It — Black Eyed Peas

Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony