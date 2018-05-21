Playlist: Ultimate Gym Jams

Nothing is worse than a slow and sappy song interrupting your flow when you’re on the treadmill or in the zone pumping iron. It’s time to update your gym playlist. Take out all the ballads and replace them with these fast-paced, full force songs!
Let’s Go — Calvin Harris
Videos by PopCulture.com
Good Feeling — Flo Rida
Boom Clap — Charli XCX
Really Don’t Care — Demi Lavato and Cher Lloyd
All I Do is Win — DJ Kahled
Dark Horse — Katy Perry
Stronger — Kanye West
Fireball — Pitbull and John Ryan
Run the World (Girls) — Beyoncé
4 Minutes — Madonna ft. Justin Timberlake
On The Floor — Jennifer Lopez
Can’t Hold Us — Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton
Pump It — Black Eyed Peas
Bo$$ — Fifth Harmony