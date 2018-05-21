Playlist: Jock Jams

When you need a real pump-up, what comes to mind? Jock Jams! These are the classic songs from decades past that have been blasted at sporting events, gyms and living rooms around the world!

Get Ready For This — 2 Unlimited

Whoomp! (There It Is) — Tag Team

Pump Up The Jam — Technotronic

I Like to Move It — Reel 2 Real

1-2-3-4 (Sumpin’ New) — Coolio

Macho Man — Village People

Mo Money Mo Problems — the Notorious B.I.G.

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) — C+C Music Factory

Push It — Salt-n-Peppa

Miami — Will Smith

Tootsie Roll — 69 Boyz

Boom Boom Boom — The Outhere Brothers

Let Me Clear My Throat — DJ Kool

Going Out of My Head — Fatboy Slim