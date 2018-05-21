Playlist: Jock Jams

When you need a real pump-up, what comes to mind? Jock Jams! These are the classic songs from decades past that have been blasted at sporting events, gyms and living rooms around the world!
Get Ready For This — 2 Unlimited
Whoomp! (There It Is) — Tag Team
Pump Up The Jam — Technotronic
I Like to Move It — Reel 2 Real
1-2-3-4 (Sumpin’ New) — Coolio
Macho Man — Village People
Mo Money Mo Problems — the Notorious B.I.G.
Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) — C+C Music Factory
Push It — Salt-n-Peppa
Miami — Will Smith
Tootsie Roll — 69 Boyz
Boom Boom Boom — The Outhere Brothers
Let Me Clear My Throat — DJ Kool
Going Out of My Head — Fatboy Slim