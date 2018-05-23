Playlist: Evening Unwind

After a long day, it’s nice to relax with some quite time to yourself. Put the kids to bed and put on some music to help you unwind. In case you need a little mood music, we’ve put together a playlist for you that should do the trick!

How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding

Latch (Acoustic) – Sam Smith

Somewhere Only We Know – Lilly Allen

Til Kingdom Come – Coldplay

Give Me Love – Ed Sheeran

Skinny Love – Birdy

The Ladder – Andrew Belle

Vienna – Billy Joel

Say Something – A Great Big World

Your Song – Ellie Goulding

The Long Day is Over – Norah Jones

I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie

I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz

Lullaby – Dixie Chicks