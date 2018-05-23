Playlist: Evening Unwind

After a long day, it’s nice to relax with some quite time to yourself. Put the kids to bed and put on some music to help you unwind. In case you need a little mood music, we’ve put together a playlist for you that should do the trick!
How Long Will I Love You – Ellie Goulding
Videos by PopCulture.com
Latch (Acoustic) – Sam Smith
Somewhere Only We Know – Lilly Allen
Til Kingdom Come – Coldplay
Give Me Love – Ed Sheeran
Skinny Love – Birdy
The Ladder – Andrew Belle
Vienna – Billy Joel
Say Something – A Great Big World
Your Song – Ellie Goulding
The Long Day is Over – Norah Jones
I Will Follow You Into the Dark – Death Cab for Cutie
I Won’t Give Up – Jason Mraz
Lullaby – Dixie Chicks