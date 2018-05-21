Playlist: Date Night

It’s been a while, but you’ve finally arranged for some alone time with your hubby! Whether it’s dinner and a movie at home or you’re going out on the town, it’s always a good idea to have a romantic playlist prepared! We’ve found our favorite love songs, old and new, to help you rekindle your love connection.

From Eden — Hozier

Tee Shirt — Birdy

Hold You In My Arms — Ray LaMontagne

Come Away With Me — Norah Jones

Thinking Out Loud — Ed Sheeran

A Love That Will Last — Renee Olstead

Unforgettable — Nat “King” Cole, Natalie Cole

What A Wonderful World — Stacey Kent

Close Your Eyes — Michael Bublé

The Way You Look Tonight — Tony Bennett

By My Side — David Choi

Valentine — Kina Grannis

Lucky — Jason Marz, Colbie Caillat

Make You Feel My Love — Adele