Playlist: Date Night

It’s been a while, but you’ve finally arranged for some alone time with your hubby! Whether it’s dinner and a movie at home or you’re going out on the town, it’s always a good idea to have a romantic playlist prepared! We’ve found our favorite love songs, old and new, to help you rekindle your love connection.
From Eden — Hozier
Tee Shirt — Birdy
Hold You In My Arms — Ray LaMontagne
Come Away With Me — Norah Jones
Thinking Out Loud — Ed Sheeran
A Love That Will Last — Renee Olstead
Unforgettable — Nat “King” Cole, Natalie Cole
What A Wonderful World — Stacey Kent
Close Your Eyes — Michael Bublé
The Way You Look Tonight — Tony Bennett
By My Side — David Choi
Valentine — Kina Grannis
Lucky — Jason Marz, Colbie Caillat
Make You Feel My Love — Adele