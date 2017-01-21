Obama’s Face Is Clearly In Pain While He Watches Donald Trump’s Inauguration Speech

During Donald Trump's speech at the Inauguration ceremony, former president Barack Obama couldn't help but hide his disgust.

It's not hard to imagine why Barack Obama would be irritated considering the former Apprentice absolutely blasted everything that he did over the past 8 years in this brief segment of his speech.

Barack Obama cringes with agitation as Donald Trump claims that the United States is going to be moving from a position of weakness to greatness.

Following Donald Trump's speech, President Obama was able to have a gracious attitude towards the billionaire real estate mogul. Obama could be seen saying, "Good job," to Mr. Trump.

While Barack Obama was able to briefly suppress his emotion, his wife Michelle was not. She was clearly scowling at Donald Trump and was not trying to hide it.

Check out the video below:

This wasn't the only time during the Inauguration when Michelle Obama wasn't able to hide her emotions. When Donald Trump and his wife Melania rolled up to the White House prior to the swearing-in ceremony, there was a totally awkward moment between the former first lady and the current first lady. Check out the hilarious video here.

Shortly after the inauguration, President Obama took off for a much-needed vacation. The 44th president issued his final goodbye while standing on the edge of the helicopter.

Also following the ceremony, Barack Obama sent out his first tweets as a regular civilian in 8 years.

Barack Obama explained that he was taking a short break before getting back to work. He wrote on Twitter: "Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we'll get back to work."

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017

What do you think was going through Barack Obama's mind while Donald Trump was speaking at the inauguration ceremony?

[H/T TMZ]