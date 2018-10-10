No Butts About It: Everything to Know About the One Sex Act You’re Afraid to Talk About

Alright everyone, today we’re talking about that one sex act that no one likes to bring up with their friends. Although one in four straight women is already having anal sex at least a few times each month, and homosexual couples are using the back door even more often, it’s a sex subject that people don’t commonly discuss with others.

Because people don’t like to talk about anal sex, there are many misconceptions floating around the web about how it works. We want to set things straight and do a deep dive into the ins and outs of butt stuff so that you know what it’s really all about.

Here are the ten big things you need to know about having anal sex before trying it. Depending on what you’ve heard before, some of these facts and statistics may surprise you.

1. Not Just for the Man’s Pleasure

Many women seem to think that only their male partners will get turned on via anal penetration, but in reality, both men and women can achieve orgasms with this method. Enjoying anal sex has nothing to do with your sexual orientation or gender; it’s more about your preferences in bed and what you feel comfortable with.

2. Lubrication Is Key

If you’ve heard horror stories about women with ripped anus’s or painful penetration, you might be terrified to try this intimidating act. However, going slow and using lots of lube to prepare can seriously decrease the risk of discomfort or injury. Also, keep in mind that staying relaxed can help anal feel good instead of uncomfortable.

3. Using a Condom Is Still Important

Surveys have found that more than half of the women asked had never used condoms during butt sex. Although this is fine if you’re trying anal with one long-term partner you know and trust, condoms are still extremely important if you want to avoid sexually transmitted diseases and infections. Try one that’s oil-based for extra lubrication.

4. Choose One Method of Penetration and Stick With It

Although you might be tempted to start with anal, then switch to vaginal sex once things heat up more, that’s not a good idea. You don’t want to mix up stuff from your butt and vagina or you might end up with annoying infections. If you do end up transitioning to vaginal penetration, make sure you clean up well beforehand.

5. You Should Stop If It Hurts

If someone has told you that it’s normal for anal sex to cause pain, don’t believe them. When done with the proper amount of care and lubrication, anal shouldn’t cause you actual pain. It might be strange, but you should never worry for for your well-being.

6. It’s Okay to Start With Toys, But Start Small

The thought of beginning with dildos instead of a real penis might seem comforting, but make sure you’re easing yourself into the world of butt toys. Look for objects that are made for the anus, not just any toy. Then, once you start using the item, be careful and start slow to avoid getting anything stuck.

7. Not for the Squeamish

When you’re messing with butts, things can… happen. It’s smart to keep wipes nearby and be prepared for some awkward or messy occurrences. Showering after is also a good idea to make sure everything stays hygienic and safe.

8. You Can Get Pregnant, Though It’s Very Unlikely

Some people turn to anal sex as a method of birth control, and although it makes sense on a surface level, it’s not a 100 percent safe technique. The vagina is closer to the anus than it might seem, and during ejaculation, it’s possible that semen will enter the vagina. Because millions of sperm are released when a man orgasms, there’s always a small chance that one sperm could enter the woman and lead to pregnancy.

If you really want to make sure you don’t wind up pregnant, use a condom, birth control, and/or other more effective methods of prevention.

9. Yes, You Can Stretch Out Your Anus

This means that the more you engage in anal sex, the easier it will become to accommodate sizable sex toys and penises. Think of your first few sessions as slow, careful training exercises to prepare your anal muscles for future activities in bed.

10. Enjoying Anal Sex Shouldn’t Be a Shameful Thing

The bottom line is that anal sex is just another method of penetration. Trying it out with a trusted, consensual partner doesn’t mean you’re changing your sexual orientation or doing something bad. In fact, research has shown that trying different forms of sex can increase your chance of orgasms and feelings of intimacy.

If you think that anal sex might be something you’re interested, start slowly and work your way up to full penetration. Who knows? Maybe this is the thing you and your partner have been looking for to take your sex to a new level.

