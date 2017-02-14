Kylie Jenner’s NYFW Mini Dress Leaves Zero Up To The Imagination

Kylie Jenner has been known to wear some seriously racy outfits, but now the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star may have outdone herself. While attending the Phillipp Plein show in New York on Monday night, the 19-year-old donned a mini dress that left almost nothing to the imagination.

The Lip Kit creator stunned in a skintight white dress that accentuated her famously curvy figure. The white mini dress had pearls and gem stone embellishments and featured a plunging neckline that had only one small button that protected her modesty. The reality star completed her risqué look with a pair of thigh-high boots that laced up on the front.

Check out the photos of Kylie Jenner at NYFW here.

While taking in the fashion show, Kylie was seated next to her rapper boyfriend Tyga and legendary pop icon Madonna. The "Like A Virgin" hitmaker sported a red and black puffy coat and a pair of fishnet stockings at the star-studded event. This outfit was much more modest than her recent cover for Vogue Italia which showed her freeing the nipple, see the pic here.

Kylie made headlines recently while at New York Fashion Week when the social media starlet was photographed donning one of her most bizarre outfits ever. Hanging out backstage, Jenner took to Instagram to post a photo while wearing what appeared to be a massive, garbage bag type coat.

She shared an image of the hugely oversized coat with the simple caption: "NYFW."

NYFW 🖕🏼 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Prior to glamming it up at New York Fashion Week, Kylie and Tyga took the time to make a visit at her pop up store in the Soho neighborhood.

Kylie shared a slew of posts on social media from her appearance at the store. One of the posts was a brief video that showed her flaunting her famous pout while hanging at the shop.

"Over here at my POPUP making sure it's PERFECT," Kylie captioned the clip.

Over here at my POPUP making sure it's PERFECT 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:09pm PST

