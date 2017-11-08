Kourtney Kardashian’s New Snapchats Detail A Wild Mexico Trip

The Kardashian sisters have been having a blast while on vacation in Mexico and we've got photos and videos as evidence.

Kim and Kourtney K shared many photos, videos and tweets sharing their Mexican vacay.

The sisters along with a few of their closest pals have been living it up in the five-star resort of Casa Aramara, Punta Mita, where Kourtney has apparently been drinking far more than she's able to handle.

The trip was so intense, Kim wrote on Twitter: "So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far."

And she certainly did.

The most hilarious and memorable of the tweets came when she revealed her older sister couldn't handle her alcohol. Kim wrote, "@kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it."

. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

And after exposing Kourtney's drunken antics, Kim later added, "Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels."

Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017

The fun was all captured and posted on social media.

Scroll down to check out all the fun the Kardashians had in Mexico: