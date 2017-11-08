Kourtney Kardashian’s New Snapchats Detail A Wild Mexico Trip
The Kardashian sisters have been having a blast while on vacation in Mexico and we've got photos and videos as evidence.
Kim and Kourtney K shared many photos, videos and tweets sharing their Mexican vacay.
The sisters along with a few of their closest pals have been living it up in the five-star resort of Casa Aramara, Punta Mita, where Kourtney has apparently been drinking far more than she's able to handle.
The trip was so intense, Kim wrote on Twitter: "So I'm gonna give u guys a play by play of the trip so far."
And she certainly did.
The most hilarious and memorable of the tweets came when she revealed her older sister couldn't handle her alcohol. Kim wrote, "@kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it."
. @kourtneykardash threw up in her bed 4 times and slept in it— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
And after exposing Kourtney's drunken antics, Kim later added, "Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels."
Oh and @kourtneykardash won't stop doing naked cart wheels— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
The fun was all captured and posted on social media.
Scroll down to check out all the fun the Kardashians had in Mexico:
The 38-year-old reality star has been partying like a 20-year-old while vacation.
Kourtney admitted to excessively drinking during her belated birthday bash. She wrote on Twitter, "I may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it. #birthdayvibes (sic)."
The birthday event looked like it started with a bang with Kourt sporting a skimpy black two piece bikini. Kim also wore a two piece and the women headed out to sea on a boat. Kourtney and her friends all shared pics to Instagram looking absolutely at ease and relaxed on their vacation.
Check out a few of the post below:
But it wasn't just partying and drinking. Kourtney shared a video to Snapchat showing a gift one of her friends had given her.
The boxed gift showed a giant pink inflatable penis, which acted as a floating device for the pool or at the beach and we got to see it in action. Check out the gift in the Instagram post above.
Kim took to Twitter showing a very blurry picture of the girls all seated with the giant penis on their laps as they drank and had fun.
She kept the caption simple only writing, "Currently."
Check it out below:
Currently pic.twitter.com/wYKCX08N5k— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2017
The trip ended its time in Mexico with the women having a more relaxing night.
Kourtney shared a few videos of the night, which featured her and the rest of the gang hanging on the beach by a fire and roasting marshmallows. It was indeed the perfect way to end a stay in Mexico.
However, the partying didn't stop there. From Mexico, the women headed to Puerto Rico to keep the party going.
We are bound to see the results of the reality star's birthday escapades as they trickle into social media.
Until then, check out the final day in Mexico below:
[H/T Daily Mail]