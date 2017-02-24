Kourtney Kardashian Shows The Skin In ‘Vacation Style’ Pic

In Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram snap, the brunette beauty showed off lots of skin. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday

The mother-of-three captioned the photo: "Vacation style, on my app."

Vacation style, on my app. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:07am PST

The image shows 37-year-old Kourtney basically wearing a bra with a skirt in a matching shade of pink on bottom. In the over the shoulder snap, Kourtney is smoldering at the camera as her tanned skin shines with a gorgeous glow.

The reality star pulled her long dark tresses into a high ponytail that flowed down her back. Kourtney was sporting minimal makeup and donned multiple gold chains to complete her look.

Kourtney's post nearly blew up Instagram as her followers showered the pic with more than 541k likes and thousands of comments.

While this photo may seem risqué to some, Kourtney wore an equally racy outfit on Wednesday night as she attended a church service with her former flame, 23-year-old pop superstar Justin Bieber. Kourtney was wearing a much more revealing outfit than your average churchgoer and it definitely didn't go unnoticed. Check out the pics here.

The "vacation style" pic isn't the only photo of Kourtney that has drawn heavy attention this week. On Wednesday, she took to social media to post a tribute to her late father Rob Kardashian for his birthday with an adorable retro snap. She shared a throwback family photo with a touching message.

"Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek," she captioned the pic.

Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:04pm PST

The precious pic shows Rob Kardashian Sr. holding a baby Kourtney in his arms while Kris Jenner sits beside them. The proud parents smiled from ear to ear while wearing matching track jumpsuits.

To keep up with Kourtney Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Kourtney Kardashian's sexiest Instagram snap?

