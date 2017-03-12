Kentucky Man Brutally Attacks Girlfriend, Tells Judge 'I Don't Need A Lecture’

A Kentucky man who attacked his ex-girlfriend and used a knife to remove her scalp gave the judge a surprising answer.

When the man was sentenced he told the judge, "I don't need a lecture."

Since his arrest, Zachary Gross has maintained it was his dog, not him, who attacked his ex Marilyn Stanley. In the fall of 2015, Stanley's hair was ripped from her head and her ear was mangled. And despite being convicted last month on a pair of assault charges, Gross, 31, is sticking to his story.

"For her injuries — I feel horrible for what happened," Gross said to Judge Rick Brueggemann, court officials confirm. "I don't feel responsible. I maintain my innocence. It is what it is. I'm not asking for your mercy. Just give me the 20. I don't need a lecture."

Brueggemann sentenced Gross to 21 years in prison, court records show. The extra year stems from a parole violation.

According to court records, Gross also received an extra month in prison for making an obscene gesture at news cameras during his criminal trial.

The judge also ordered Gross' dog, a pit bull named "Capone," euthanized.

Court records indicate that Gross lost his temper in September 2015 after noticing a photo of Stanley and her son on the Facebook page of another man. The attack unfolded inside Gross' trailer in Walton, Kentucky.

According to prosecutors, Gross confronted Stanley, who grabbed a knife in self-defense. When she refused to drop it, Gross not only assaulted her but also ordered the dog to attack her.

