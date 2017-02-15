Kate Upton Is ‘Welcomed Back’ By Sports Illustrated Swimsuit With NSFW Video

Kate Upton has returned to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and the results will make your jaw drop. The publication took to social media to post a video of the steamy photoshoot on Wednesday morning.

The Sports Illustrated Twitter account shared the clip with the caption: "Welcome back, Kate!"

The SI Swimsuit fans were clearly thrilled that the 24-year-old blond bombshell has returned to show off her stunning bod once again.

The video shows Kate Upton frolicking around an exotic beach location while rocking several different bikinis, monokinis and other bathing suits and each one is sexier than the last. She also flaunted her busty figure as she went completely topless and protected her modesty with her hand.

Upton also shared a photo on Instagram that showed the three different covers of the magazine.

She posted the montage of pics with the caption: "Wow, I feel so honored and excited to be back with Sports Illustrated!! Thank you @si_swimsuit and @mj_day for inviting me to be part of an issue that features and celebrates beauty and confidence in every shape and size #siswim17 #grateful."

Check out the video of Kate Upton above.

In her days as a model, Kate Upton definitely hasn't been shy about showing off some serious skin. A few weeks ago, she made headlines for her risqué video she filmed for the LOVE magazine advent calendar.

The clip shows her channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe while wearing revealing lingerie as she played a sexy game of hide and seek.

Do you think this is the sexiest Kate Upton photoshoot you have ever seen?



[H/T Twitter: Sports Illustrated]