The Kardashians Have Weighed In On Caitlyn Jenner’s New Tell-All Book, And They Are ‘Furious’ Source Says

Caitlyn Jenner's tell-all book, The Secrets Of My Life, has yet to hit shelves and already details are starting to slip out.

Among them are how Kris Jenner tried to suppress the former Olympian's desire to dress as a woman and new information regarding Robert Kardashian defending OJ Simpson during his murder trial.

With all the personal information coming out, you'd wonder what the Kardashian clan is thinking. Well, reportedly the family is none too pleased with all of it.

Wednesday two new reports surfaced that alleged Kim, Kourtney and Khloe are so mad at the former I Am Cait star that they are barely speaking to her.

"They are upset," a source told Us Weekly. "This is the last straw."

In 2015 the family was livid that Caitlyn put Kris in a bad light when she talked to Vanity Fair. Now the same thing is happening all over again with the forthcoming book.

The biggest issue is that Jenner never gave the family a head's up about what was in the book. Instead, the former athlete said she wanted it to be a surprise, it was claimed.

"They're tired of being caught off guard," the Us source said.

"They want Caitlyn to be happy and share her experience, but they also wants her to be sensitive to Kris," the source continued.

Among the issues they have with the new book, out April 25, is that Caitlyn said Kris made her 'suppress her true self.'

A source told InTouch Weekly that bringing up the late Robert Kardashian is especially painful. It has been leaked that Jenner wrote in the book that Robert knew OJ Simpson was guilty of murder, but he worked with his former friend anyhow.

More details are expected to come out when Jenner speaks with Diane Sawyer for a second time. The interview will air on ABC April 21st. Jenner's book, The Secrets Of My Life, will hit shelves April 25th.

